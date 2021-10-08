The prayers were answered. Although they belong to different companies, the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and Riverdale series were not only born from the mind of the same creator, but are also based on famous Archie Comics brand comics. Therefore, fans have been yearning for a memorable crossover between the two television titles for years. Now, after there were minor winks from one show to another, the final crossover will finally happen.

This Thursday, the official image began to circulate on the internet that confirms what all the fans wanted. Actress Kiernan Shipka, who played Sabrina Spellman on the Netflix original series, will make an appearance on the upcoming season of Riverdale.

The original idea, as reported in mid-2020, was for the characters from the Warner Bros. TV show to join the cast of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina in its contemplated fifth installment. However, as we well know, the red “N” chose to cancel it in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sabrina Spellman’s solo series concluded in December 2020, after four installments and a total of 36 episodes. His end, in addition to generating mixed feelings, seemed to close all possibility of a crossover with Riverdale. However, the creator of both shows, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, anticipated a feasible encounter between the teenage witch and Archie Andrews weeks ago.

“There is absolutely hope,” expressed the producer (via). «I think Kiernan [Shipka] is willing to do it. I think it’s about finding the right story and making the timing work. I can’t say when, but I really believe it will happen.

And well, it is already a reality. «From Greendale to Riverdale. See you in season six, “wrote the protagonist of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina on social media. In the attached photo we see her dressed in black, smiling, apparently inside the film set. Is there a promising future for his iconic character, despite the cancellation of the Netflix original show?

“from Greendale to Riverdale 😈 See u in Season 6. “ – @kiernanshipka on IG pic.twitter.com/pML4wja3QN – Archie Comics (@ArchieComics) October 7, 2021

The sixth season of Riverdale will premiere on November 16 through The CW in the United States. This week, the network revealed a brief trailer on the same day that it aired the last episode of the fifth installment of the series. Indeed, it will be less than two months of waiting between one season and another. Excited?

Source: CinePremiere