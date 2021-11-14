Queen Elizabeth II, shocks her health, after serious injury | Instagram

Queen Elizabeth II has again unleashed concern in the royaltyAfter constant medical visits, a mishap forces the monarch to be absent from an important event, the “Harmnistice Day”, a fall would cause serious consequences as it transpired on the morning of this Sunday.

Queen Elizabeth II, would be “sad and disappointed” as reported, this being forced to cancel his public reappearance to a very traditional ceremony that he intended to attend, however, a muscle injury, is today the reason for his absence.

The queen, after presenting a muscle injury to her back, decided this morning with great regret that she will not be able to attend today’s Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph.

Queen Elizabeth II, shocks his health, after serious fall. Photo: AP

Also, the text confirms, “Your Majesty, is disappointed to miss the service “, is confirmed at the end of the statement that circulated from Buckingham Palace, official residence of Elizabeth Alexandra Marie, first name of Queen isabel II, who turned 95 last April.

In recent months, Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom, has caused great concern as the mother of prince charles (“future heir to the throne”) Ana, Eduardo and Andrés, have presented certain relapses in their state of health, conditions have prevented them from attending other events as also happened in Glasgow, for the G20 summit.

Until Thursday, the official residence of the “sovereign“of the Commonwealth of Nations (made up of 16 independent states) had the” firm intention of participating in the ceremony, “in honor of the victims in the war, as it was announced.

This will clearly force the “longest-lived queen” to cancel some of her commitments after her doctors had previously ordered her to rest, so far it is unknown how long and when she could resume her activities.

Just last October, the grandmother of Prince William and Harry, who next year will celebrate 70 years on the throne, worried everyone after spending a night in the hospital, although the next day in the afternoon he returned home to continue resting as reported at that time.

Meanwhile, members of the British Family were present at the event and it was the “Prince of Wales“, who turns 73 this Sunday, who was in charge of depositing a wreath on behalf of his mother, Elizabeth Alexandra Marie, at the monument in central London.

Likewise, his wife, Duchess Camila Parker, along with Catherine of Cambridge and Sofia, (“Duchess of Wessex”) appeared on the balcony, dressed in black clothes and red flowers that lit up from the sober clothes.

These commemorations began last Saturday night with the Festival of Remembrance, the traditional concert at the Royal Albert Hall that the Roayl British Legion organizes every year.