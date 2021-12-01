One of the most beautiful months is about to start, and it is up to you to face it in the best way and positivism, because you still have time to close this year in the best possible way.

It is no secret to anyone that this year has been one of the most difficult that humanity has gone through, but it is up to each one of us to try to paint it as best as possible and see the good side of things.

Related news

It is worth mentioning that peace, love and family are what move the energies of this month, so it is a time of very strong movements in matters of energy.

Jupiter will appear very strong with the planet Mars, for this reason, Sagittarius, Aries and Taurus are the main rulers during the month that is about to start, since it is the next 31 days full of thousands of blessings.

It is important that you keep in mind that the “one who left always comes back”, because it is a month full of love and surrounded by important people because if you are single, a new love is yet to come.

However, for those who have a partner, we regret to tell you that a breakup is coming, but do not worry that great things come to be enjoyed much better only than in bad company.

This is what the stars have said. Photo: Sagittarius

The extra money is in sight and it is the best way to invest in what can later save you from a complication, and if a business arrives, accept it and dare, because that will help your family and the people around you a lot.

All year round, try to use purple and white colors, because the vibe of both will be with you throughout these days, because try not to trust too much in those people you just met.

Good vibes

The religious spirits have settled on you, so they have decided to accompany you throughout the year, take care of your health, and at once fix those ailments that have been reducing you day by day.

Remember that changes are good, and keep preparing, and take care of each of those vices from food to alcohol and cigarettes.

Positive mindset is what breathes this last month of the year. Photo: .

Family and money

This month you are going to shine so much this year, that you could well be a Christmas decoration, because work and money will be the best that can serve your economy and what better way than to enjoy the first days of the month.

Your house will be full of that family that you have tried to see but have not asked, and if you have a partner, congratulations! A pregnancy is about to come to illuminate your life and that of your partner.

Try to think very well what you are going to say, because family problems are also very common on these types of dates, so you must be very prudent in each of your decisions.

Work and money will smile at you in the next few days. Photo: ..

At work there are some changes, because magic has decided to place itself in you so it would be good if you tried to combine them to generate better vibes.

Try to travel, this year is good for you to spend in the company of your partner or your family, so try to spend every moment with them, and remember to have a good heritage.

How lucky you are going to be today, because reinvention is one of the best things that can happen to you this end of the year, from diets, changes of character are some of those transformations that you are going to start going through.

The abundance of money will reach your hands sooner than you imagine, but try to control jealousy and resentments, as they can play against you in the worst way you can imagine.

Follow the Herald USA on Google news, Go ahead CLICK HERE.