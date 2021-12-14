We continue to party, Sagittarius! Mhoni Seer It tells you what this Tuesday has in store for you December 14th.

Sagittarius, we are still celebrating your birthday month and it is the perfect time to let yourself flow and venture into the unknown. Mars is already in your sign, so it’s your time to shine. You will be amazed at your own power!

For this December 14 the letters want to tell you that it is time to give yourself a break to recognize all that you have achieved; It is time to reward your courage and to realize all the obstacles that you have overcome and that led you to where you are today.

Be grateful and focus on your present, enjoy the here and now; take time to rest and get out of the routine. Catch your breath to move forward with more optimism than ever because you are close to achieving your goals, of materializing things that you have been manifesting.

Constellation Sagittarius. Photo: Pixabay

Work and money

There are situations in your work that have made you think or reconsider the path you are taking. If you are not contemplating a career change, you may be considering quitting your current job; listen to your intuition as very good opportunities will present themselves, even more so if you are thinking of undertaking.

For those Sagittarians who have been waiting for a promotion, this opportunity is coming soon, as long as they continue to train and upgrade. Do not be afraid to try new things and above all, do not be afraid to propose.

In case you do not have a job at this time, do not worry that things are about to improve. An opportunity will present itself that possibly comes from someone you previously worked with and saw your potential. Continue training yourself so as not to lose practice and stay up to date.

Sagittarians, take good care of your money because in good times they tend to spend more than necessary and in the future they could regret it. Also be very careful of some co-workers, as they could be trying to put their foot to you to make you look bad. Keep an eye out.

Love

For my dear Sagittarians who are single, it is time to open up to opportunities because they will be more present than ever. Take the risk to go out and try new things because this is the right time to get out of your comfort zone.

If you are a Sagittarius who is going through a separation and you miss your person from the past, do not worry that this will not last for long. This distancing was necessary to clarify some things and start from scratch. Of course, if you want a new opportunity, you must be willing or willing to leave the past well buried.

For Sagittarius couples, it’s time to breathe new life into the relationship or take it to another level. They are in the best moment of undertaking new projects together and leaving misunderstandings behind, if at any point in the relationship there was an argument.

Health

In terms of health, my dear Sagittarius, you will be very well in general. Suddenly you may be feeling some pain in the joints, arms or legs, a consequence of the tension that can be caused by a sedentary life or even by the tension generated by overthinking things. Try to free your mind, this could cause headaches too.

Find a balance in your life, if mental issues overwhelm you, do not hesitate to ask for professional help because this will make your life easier.

