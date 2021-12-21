We continue to party, Sagittarius! Remember that this month is yours and good energies are on your side, so nothing like starting this day with the predictions of Mhoni Seer to know what this has in store for you Tuesday, December 21.

Sagittarius, we continue to celebrate and twice, because the Christmas and New Year holidays are approaching and it is the perfect time to close cycles and start again. Your sign belongs to the fire element, so it is one of the most resplendent and positive of the entire zodiac, so fear not because this is your time to shine.

Related news

For this December 21 the letters want to tell you that, now more than ever, you should focus on yourself and your achievements and goals. Give the last milestone of the year and then reward your effort with rest, because you deserve it and above all, you need it.

Take some time to review everything you experienced in 2021, both the bad and the good experiences because each of them was another learning in your life. It is common that sometimes we fail more than we succeed, but they say that from mistakes you learn and it is time to let go and open the doors to a new and promising future.

You are about to embark on new and unknown adventures, so don’t give up today because the best is just yet to come.

Photo: Pixabay

Work and money

You may not have realized it, but your positive spirit continues to reward you at work. In your work they appreciate having someone like you who, in addition to motivating others, is responsible and efficient. I know that in the year you have faced situations that have made you reconsider a job change and even a career change, but be patient because the fruits of your effort will come soon.

Take advantage of these holidays and the days off to rest and forget a bit about the office or the home office. Not everything in life is work, so take the opportunity to do other activities: sleep, catch up on your favorite series or take a quick trip with your friends or partner.

In case you are unemployed at this time, do not despair, because the opportunities are closer than you think. Trust in your abilities and keep sending your resume, as there is no doubt that your talent and potential will attract attention. It is possible that on this day you will receive a call with good news in this area, so do not lose faith and keep an eye on your cell phone.

Sagittarians, I insist on the recommendation to take good care of your money these days, because it is at this time when we tend to spend more than we actually have, so try not to buy many gifts and save that Christmas bonus that you have just been given.

Constellation Sagittarius. Photo: Pixabay

Love

For single Sagittarians, December is still a time to let go of old loves and open up to new prospects, because one thing is for sure: They will be more present than ever. Wear that heart attack outfit you bought for Christmas dinner and put it to better use. Ah! And quit dating apps for a second, it’s time to meet real people.

On the other hand, for Sagittarians with a partner, they may be going through difficult times, because the relationship no longer feels like it used to.

Don’t worry, today you can try surprising the love of your life with a romantic dinner or an after work massage. Trust me, he will appreciate it very much. In the meantime, you can plan an end-of-the-year trip to fuel the romance.

Photo: iStock

Health

Fortunately in health issues you will not have many problems this Tuesday. Suddenly you will feel some pain in the back and headache, but it is normal because of the time you spend on the computer or on public transport. Although if your trade consists of carrying heavy equipment and long hours of physical work, then I recommend visiting your doctor.

Take advantage of the rest days that come to get a medical check-up and thus start 100% next year.

Follow Herald USA on Google News, do CLICK HERE

bnaj