It is no secret to anyone that your authenticity is one of your unique characteristics as they define your personality and authenticity.

Remember that the future is written, unless you want to change it and weigh your strengths, weaknesses, preferences, fears and joys.

Life is not that rosy castle that they have painted for us, but it is important to know that when you plan things, you can achieve whatever you want.

Planets and planetoids have been coordinated so that the last solar eclipse gave off the best vibes that life has raised for you, since the changes are inexplicable.

Sagittarius, the best is yet to come. Photo: .

Both Mhoni Vidente and Heraldo USA would like those vibes to be positive in all their splendor, but as much as you wanted there are also some bad things that you must learn to manage and balance.

Love

Remember that there is no better plan than to be with this person you love, and it is important that you stop putting off that trip that you have planned so much.

If you do not have a partner, do not worry because that great love that you have waited for a long time could fall at any moment with the magic of Christmas.

Job

Christmas is approaching, and it is important that you plan your times, because the earrings could spoil your plans and even your holidays may begin to be in danger.

The hours will fly by, any topic that worries you will go out of your head and you will arrive at Christmas Eve in an excellent mood if you learn to manage your time.

Money

Remember that the dates on which you spend the most are here, so it is important that we eat to make your list of Gauls and do not waste the Christmas bonus money.

Remember that it is important to save before spending. Photo: .

Mindful of your loved ones and also give yourself your tastes, but remember that you must save, because in January you can squeeze in money and that will save you from a hurry.

Family

This is the ideal month for people and learn to ask for forgiveness, life is only a passage that we do not know when it will end, forget about anger and be humble.

You can be with your loved ones in any way you want, but don’t become the “Grinch” and be humble enough to solve family problems.

Friendships

The pandemic has shown you who is really there for you and who is not, and as the saying goes: “it is better alone than in bad company”, but do not turn your back on true friends.

Look for those friends that you haven’t talked to for a long time and that way you will put things in their place and detect that you need them and they need you, so a message or a call could be the ideal.

Remember that this is a good month to party. Photo: AP

