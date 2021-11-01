Last Saturday on the UFC 267 card, Elizeu Zaleski and Benoit Saint-Denis faced off in what would become one of the most talked about fights of the night.

During the first round both Zaleski and Saint-Denis had moments of success. However, Zaleski seriously injured Saint-Denis with punches midway through the second round. Zaleski tried to go on and finish off the French fighter but Saint-Denis held his ground. Referee Vyacheslav Kiselev refused to stop the fight, despite the horrendous amount of punches Saint-Denis was taking.

So bad was the onslaught that, during the round, commentator Daniel Cormier began yelling at the referee to intervene. Saint-Denis ended up surviving until the end of the round, but things only got worse from there, as at the beginning of the third episode, Zaleski accidentally stung Saint-Denis’s eye. After a short break, Kiselev restarted the fight no matter what Saint-Denis commented that he couldn’t see. Ultimately, Saint-Denis ended up losing by unanimous decision, and Kiselev was relieved of his duties for the remainder of the night.

Comments on Kiselev’s performance were swift. However, the referee is not the only culprit. Saint-Denis’s team has also come under fire for not having ‘thrown in the towel’.

During the fight, the UFC commentary team; Daniel Cormier, Jon Anik and Paul Felder questioned Saint-Denis’s team for sending him back for a third round. Despite the criticism, Saint-Denis coach Daniel Woirin said he did not even consider protecting Saint-Denis.

“Never in my life would I have thrown in the towel. It’s true, the referee could have stopped her at some point, and I thought he was going to stop her, but he didn’t. Benoit took many hits but was able to recover, allowing him to survive. But that’s the fight, the fight is tough, people are too sensitive. Benoit is a warrior, would he lose his first UFC fight before the time limit? It’s not possible. We also discussed it after the fight and he told me that it was nice not to have thrown in the towel. Not even a second went through my head, not even a second and you can see that he returned to the fight.

However, Woirin not only defended his decision by not finishing the fight, but, he also defended Kiselev’s decision. Woirin said that although another referee probably would have intervened, not doing so was what Saint-Denis wanted.