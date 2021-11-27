11/27/2021

On at 22:45 CET

Four days after falling on the field of Manchester City, with a performance that was harshly criticized for the poor defensive involvement of his trident, the PSG go back to a League 1 that dominates with absolute placidity.

The capital’s team, outstanding leader of the championship, visits the field of a Saint-Étienne upline. He is the penultimate classified, but he comes from winning the first two games of the season.

‘Les verts’ are still, with 10 leagues, the most successful club in French football. A brand that this course aspires to match the set of Mauricio Pochettino.

The Argentine coach reiterated at a press conference that he does not care about the rumors that point to his possible departure from the PSG and also appreciated that the recovery of Sergio Bouquets, who is expected on the bench and whose debut is not ruled out, can bring “the experience of a champion & rdquor ;.

The Parisian team will not be able to count on the injured this afternoon Verratti, Icardi, Draxler, Herrera and Wijnaldum in addition to the sanctioned Navas. Yes, the trident formed by Messi, Neymar and Mbappe, perhaps accompanied by Say Maria.

Probable lineups

Saint-Étienne: Green; Camara, Nade, Kolodziejczak, Trauco; Youssouf, Gourna-Douath, Boudebouz; Nordin, Khazri, Aouchiche.

PSG: Donnarumma; Dagba, Marquinhos, Diallo, Bernat; Gueye, Pereira; Di María, Messi, Neymar; Mbappe.