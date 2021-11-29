The point and click psychological horror detective game, Saint Kotar, comes to the Steam Awards, an annual user-voted event that celebrates video games published on Steam. When Steam’s Fall Sale begins yesterday, players can nominate Saint Kotar for the Steam Awards in the “Excellent Story Rich Game” category.

Saint Kotar is an experience based on history and choice, with a dark and twisted narrative centered on devil worship, murder and the occult. The story takes place in a cursed fictional valley in Croatia called Sveti Kotar, where you switch between two characters while uncovering the horrible secrets of the city.

“Being enthralled with the mystery and narrative made me appreciate all the title offers. (…) It’s gritty, simplistic, and it doesn’t shy away from its origins. If you’re seeking a spooky narrative-focused mystery game that integrates point-and-click mechanics, Saint Kotar might be right up your alley. “

Earlier today, a new update was released on Steam, GOG, and Epic Games that focuses on fixing the remaining bugs and issues, new sound effects and animations, and a complete overhaul of the voiceover that replaces the voiceovers of various characters in the game. This is accompanied by a voice comparison video uploaded by SOEDESCO, showing a huge difference between old and new voiceovers.

About Saint Kotar

In this point and click adventure with decision making, branching of narrative lines and different endings, you will play Benedek and Nikolay. These two anguished men of faith set out on a search for a missing woman in an ancient rural village where gruesome murders and bizarre phenomena occur said to be related to witchcraft and esoteric rituals performed by demon worshipers.

Delve into a point and click adventure of psychological horror. Experience the ramifications of the story that lead to the different endings of the game. Feel the darkness of the world through the hand-painted graphics and voices that span the entire narrative. Toggle between two playable characters and change their story and the fates of others with your actions.