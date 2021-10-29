The adventure point & click psychological horror detective Saint Kotar is now available on Steam®, Epic Games Store, and GOG, following its successful Kickstarter campaign last year. To celebrate this release, a new trailer was revealed. In addition to the game’s prologue, The Yellow Mask, which was released in June 2020, Saint Kotar now offers 20 hours of gameplay, full voice acting, and community engagement elements, such as in-game sponsors as NPCs. Red Martyr Entertainment CEO Marko Tominić is delighted to launch Saint Kotar:

“From the first idea, writing the rich tradition and backstory, to the creation of the world and the characters… It has been years of hard work to create something so unique. With all the help we’ve gotten from Kickstarter backers, the rest of the community, and our families, we’ve finally been able to see the project we’ve put all of our hearts into come to life as a finished game. “

Full community support

Without the support of its Kickstarter backers, Saint Kotar would not be where it is today. After just a month on Kickstarter, the game was already fully funded. Red Martyr Entertainment has also achieved many of its ambitious goals. These include console ports for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox platforms, background DLC, full voice acting features, and developer feedback. Red Martyr Entertainment is looking forward to their next Kickstarter goal, which is to further expand Saint Kotar’s story with the DLC.

About Saint Kotar

In this psychological horror detective game where your decisions weigh heavily on the story, you’ll play as Benedek and Nikolay, two struggling men of faith who search for a lost relative in the ancient and devoted town of Sveti Kotar. In this place, an unknown presence preys on the weak and flirts with witchcraft and devil worship. Everything indicates that your missing relative is involved in occult affairs and has something to do with the grisly murders, but what will be the truth? Will you also be guilty of what happened?

Will you manage to fit all the pieces and discover the truth behind the ancient and frightening presence that has plagued the town for centuries? Or maybe you are doomed to lose your sanity?

Solve the mystery that hides behind the strange and morbid rituals of the town in which your family member seems to be involved. Switch between two different realities to get to the bottom of the town’s terrible secrets. Be careful with your choices as they will affect both the story and the gameplay. Discover hidden locations and complete side quests to uncover the whole story.