New Orleans Saints fans saw enough of Trevor Siemian during the team’s blowout, Thanksgiving loss to the Buffalo Bills.

The New Orleans Saints have not had much luck since defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers back in Week 8. They have gone winless since, and were facing a Buffalo Bills team that was no doubt looking to have a get-right game at the Saints’ expense .

Sure enough, that is exactly what happened, as Buffalo blew out New Orleans by the score of 31-6. After watching the offense operate with Trevor Siemian at the helm, some Saints fans were basically hoping that Drew Brees would exit the NBC broadcast booth and enter the game!

Trevor Siemian is NOT our QB, Saints look lost as HELL on the field – NOLA Revolutionary (@j_cedricbaker) November 26, 2021

The #Saints Defense came to play and Trevor Siemian waiting on Christmas to throw the dam ball 😡 – NolaA1_13. ⚜️ (@ Clarence0019) November 26, 2021

I’m tired of watching Trevor Siemian. He’s bad. Which, duh. We knew that. But what is he doing there? – Gregory B Raynal (@gregoryraynal) November 26, 2021

Saints beat the Bucs and shut it down the rest of the season – ceeboogie. (@ C__Three2) November 26, 2021

Saints blown out by Bills on Thanksgiving

Brees coming out of retirement probably sounds good to Saints fans, but they definitely should not count on it happening.

It was far from the greatest showing by Trevor Siemian, who has been the starter after Jameis Winston suffered a season-ending knee injury in the aforementioned Buccaneers game. Granted, he was without pivotal players on their offense, such as offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk and running backs Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram.

On the night, Siemian completed 17 of his 29 throws for 163 yards, one touchdown and one interception. The touchdown came at the start of the fourth quarter on an 11-yard touchdown to tight end Nick Vannett. But, that score only cut the deficit at the time to 24-6.

Now it will remain to be seen what head coach Sean Payton decides to do in the coming days. The team does not have an extended break, as they prepare to face the Dallas Cowboys next Thursday. Will Siemian continue to get the start? Or will he pivot to Taysom Hill, who they signed to a four-year contract extension earlier this week?