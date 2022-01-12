01/12/2022 at 12:58 CET

Joan Navarro is the chief engineer of Carlos Sainz on the Dakar. He works hand in hand with the Madrilenian, always attentive to his demand, which he assures is key to making a car become a winner. Before embarking on Audi’s project to develop the first hybrid conceived to dominate a more sustainable future of the rally, the 36-year-old Catalan technician went through different categories, such as the World Touring Car, WRC or Formula 1, but he already has nine years in the Dakar & mldr; and he is clear that if he were given a choice, he would stay where he is.

He confesses that working with a car as special as the Audi 4×4 RS e-tron from the beginning is the dream of every engineer: “I already worked on the MINI buggy project, with which Sainz and Peterhansel were champions, but of course, here we are with a great brand and riders like Sainz, Peterhansel and Ekström. We have an added pressure from the fact of working with these very professional drivers, because you cannot fail, which has a bad and a good part at the same time, since it makes you seek the limit to make the car super fast and that everything works fine. This means not sleeping many nights & rdquor ;.

Navarro acknowledges that Sainz is a “boss” “very perfectionist & rdquor; but he clarifies that the Madrid rider “is not only demanding with all of us; he is the first to complain about himself when he is not one hundred percent. He always wants to do better. And that transmits it to others and it is what has led him to be who he is and to be where he is and now in Audi to have a top & rdquor; car.

After nine Dakar, Navarro has ‘fallen in love’ with the race, above Formula 1 or the World Rally Championship: “There is a great part of adventure that the other championships do not have because they are more predictable, especially the circuits, where you have to do a set-up and then look for the best time. Here, however, there is a part of adaptation, of entering the unknown. We do not know what the stage of the next day is like: the organization passes us the information in a dropper and we have to calculate the gasoline, do the set-up, the heights, decide everything & mldr; This part is what I like the most & rdquor ;.