Sakura comes to real life in this beautiful cosplay of a Russian creator

Sakura Haruno is one of the main characters in the anime and manga Naruto, part of Team 7 along with Naruto Uzumaki and Sasuke Uchiha. She has served as a source of inspiration for many cosplay content creators.

As fans well remember, Naruto is a popular manga and anime series created by Masashi Kishimoto, which follows the adventures of the young ninja protagonist in his fight against the evil Orochimaru and other dangerous villains in the world of ninjas.

The series featured a lot of interesting characters, including Sakura Haruno, a kunoichi (ninja woman) from the village of Konoha and known for her intelligence, physical strength, and skill in medical technique.

After several years, she ends up becoming the wife of Sasuke Uchiha and the mother of Sarada Uchiha. Throughout the series, Sakura becomes an increasingly strong and important character, and her skill as a medical ninja becomes especially valuable to the team. Because of her role, many cosplayers around the world have dressed up as her.

Russian model becomes Sakura

According to a report published on the website of E Games NewsRussian model Christina Volkova, better known on social media as likeassassin And with more than 232 thousand followers on Instagram, she is ready for a live-action Naruto with her incredible Sakura cosplay.

As we can see, like Sakura, the cosplayer has bright, light pink hair, big green eyes, and white skin. Additionally, she wears Haruno’s outfit in the Chunin Exams arc, with her dark red kimono-style sleeveless dress.