11/12/2021 at 18:26 CET

Liverpool winger Mo Salah has recorded five goals and four assists during the month of October in the Premier League. With a total of nine direct participations in his team’s goals, no other player has achieved such statistics (10) except Mo Salah himself in December 2018.

The Egyptian, who is one of the great offensive referents of Jürgen Klopp’s team, he is experiencing an especially sweet season individually: he has scored 15 goals in a total of 15 matches between all competitions. With regard to the Premier League, the attacker has signed 10 goals and stands as the competition’s top scorer and second-placed in the fight for the Golden Boot, just behind Karim Benzema (13) and with the same records as Lewandowski and Immobile (10).

9 – With five goals and four assists, Mo Salah registered nine @premierleague goal involvements this October; the last player to record more in a single calendar month in the competition was Mo Salah himself in December 2018 (10). Only. pic.twitter.com/jWUa7GTZoV – OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 12, 2021

The former AS Roma is already one of the most important players in the history of the Anfield club: has signed 140 goals and 53 assists in a total of 218 games so far. He ranks as the seventh highest scorer in the scorers’ ranking, just behind Ian Rush (336), Roger Hunt (192), Steven Gerrard (186), Robbie Fowler (183), Sir Kenny Dalglish (161) and Michael Owen (158). He has already far surpassed some players such as Luis Suárez (82) and Fernando Torres (81).

Liverpool, one of the best teams of the 2021/22 season

Salah is the one with the best scoring average of all those who have three figures with 0.64 points per game, ahead of Michael Owen (0.53), Ian Rush (0.52) or Robbie Fowler (0.50). His significance in this brilliant of Jürgen Klopp’s Liverpool is total: he was vital in the achievement of the Premier League in 2020 and the Champions League in 2019.

The Reds have left behind a gray season, where they achieved the ticket to the Champions League on the horn and taking advantage of the pothole of Leicester City, and have once again consolidated as one of the most feared teams in Europe. They have signed a single defeat so far this year in 2021/22 and they remain in fourth position in the Premier League with 22 points. Only Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea with a total of 26, in addition to Manchester City (23) and West Ham (23), surpasses him.