

The cost of living has risen in the United States and six-figure salaries are increasingly overshadowed to achieve the American dream.

Photo: Karolina Grabowska / Pexels

For many years earning 6 figures from $ 100,000 in the United States was enough to buy the American Dream. At least that was the postwar ideal that emerged in the 1950s: get an education, get a good job, and start a family, with a home in the suburbs.

But 70 years later America’s middle class is shrinking amid rising cost of living for everything, published Business Insider.

Paying for education, through the purchase of housing, cars and medical care for the family is already practically impossible. Income increases have not kept pace with exponential increases in costs of living, and the pandemic has contributed to job losses and pay cuts.

The six-figure salary is not what it used to be and paying for all the expenses of a family is hardly achievable now, even with $ 100,000 a year.

A six-figure salary is no longer enough to buy a home, the pinnacle of the American dream. Home prices have been rising at a more pronounced rate than before the Great Recession. In 2019 a growing percentage of people with six-figure incomes were renting rather than buying, simply because they couldn’t afford the down payment.

As an example the cost of a median house, according to the US Census:

In 1950 cost $ 7,354

In 1960, $ 11,900

In 2021, $ 111,000

Six-figure salaries are no longer enough to pay for college, Insider notes. Postwar, a college degree promised a long, stable career with a fixed salary that could help buy that house, but today education has become the reason many americans are unable to buy a home.

The annual cost of a four-year bachelor’s degree at a private institution (with room and board) was $ 28,000 in the 1991-1992 school year. At a public school, the same degree cost $ 10,760 a year. For the 2021-2022 school year, those Annual costs were $ 51,690 and $ 22,690, respectively.

Those prices have left the average American college graduate with a $ 32,000 student debt today.

Student debt has meant that some professions are no longer the path to riches. And while dentists, doctors, and lawyers earn six-figure salaries, many have student debts that exceed their income.

Having children is becoming complicated and selective, childcare costs are leaving people with high incomes bankrupt. A report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this year revealed that the US birth rate fell 4% from 2019 to 2020, the steepest decline in a year in nearly 50 years and the fewest births since 1979.

For millennials, money is one of the main reasons they have put off the idea of ​​having children, because it has become more difficult cover the $ 233,610 it costs to raise a child to age 18 in the US

Today 40% of people with high incomes feel that they live from paycheck to paycheck, particularly 60% of high-income millennials.

Life has become more expensive since the Great Recession and today factors such as pandemic-related inflation and shortage of goods, services and workers complicates matters further.

In this days six-figure winners must create a new version of the American DreamInsider notes.

