Throughout her short life, Valentina Pinault has had to live in the shadow of her family, from her mother’s fame, her father’s business, and even the beauty of her half-sister.

And it is that the comparisons have not been made wait, and on more than one occasion the 15-year-old girl has been harshly attacked for her physical appearance, as she has been called “ugly” on more than one occasion.

Despite being on the list of the richest young people in the world next to Kylie Jenner’s daughter, Stormi, or other Hollywood celebrities, Valentina has had to make a name for herself.

Since she was born, the teenager had to face continuous attacks from the press that called her “unattractive” and Internet users, Valentina has had to mature very quickly and not allow that to affect her.

But now, adolescence and puberty seem to have suited him quite well, since in each of his recent appearances he has left more than one with their mouths open.

The actress has always been one of her daughter’s greatest supports. Photo: .

First appearance in “Eternals”

The daughter of French-born billionaire Francois-Henri Pinault chose to slap those who have dared to point her out because of her appearance with a white glove, as she has flourished in a world full of cacti.

15-year-old Valentina accompanied her famous mother to the red carpets of the promotion of the Marvel universe: “Eternals”, where the Mexican actress gives life to a superheroine.

Unlike her mother, Paloma has shown to have style, personality and beauty of her own, since each of her clothes that she has shown undoubtedly show her character and sensuality of a teenager.

Valentina’s short life has been very harsh due to criticism. Photo: IG / salmahayek

Full of the elegance of her French roots, the young woman has opted for short dresses and some applications of black dots, which has always been accompanied by loose hair and a rebellious make up.

However, in her most recent gala, she has shown a sensual and comfortable side, worthy of any teenage millionaire.

Valentina Pinault outshines her mother on the walk of fame

After several years of artistic career and being one of the most requested Hollywood actresses on the big screen, Salma Hayek received her star on the rise of fame last Friday, November 19.

And it is that at 55 years of age, Hayel has worked alongside great personalities of the film industry, and today he is in one of his best moments.

The actress is not only premiering her film with Disney, but also the film, “House of Gucci” alongside Lady Gaga, Jared Leto and Adam Driver, where she lets out her great talent and beauty.

The Mexican is in one of her best stages. Photo: IG / salmahayek

Therefore, the actress attended the unveiling of her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, by the hand of her husband Francois-Henri Pinault and, of course, her daughter Valentina could not miss.

Despite the fact that the star of the night was the Mexican actress, the youngest of the Pinaults made her triumphant entrance alongside her father to congratulate the Mexican actress on this new achievement in her career.

The Pinault-Hayek family was present at the event. Photo: .

Like a whole little woman, Valentina opted for a black minidress with feather applications in the same tone in the neckline area and the outfit skirt that she complemented with knee-high heeled boots and a black blazer with which she gave it the touch. masculine to your look.

Adhering to her style, the young woman wore her hair down with some waves at the ends, in addition to a very natural makeup, although she preferred to wear dark tones in her eyes.

Like a beautiful flower is how Valentina has blossomed. Photo: .

