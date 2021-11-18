It is no secret to anyone that the Mexican actress, Salma Hayek knows very well how to be noticed, because in recent years she has positioned herself as one of the most sought-after stars in the film industry.

Proof of this was her most recent debut in the Marvel Universe, as she herself confessed that it was a great achievement, as well as opening new opportunities for Mexicans and the rest of Latin America.

However, his talent is also accompanied by his spectacular figure, since on more than one occasion he has surprised everyone with his spectacular figure.

It is worth mentioning that the actress has always been characterized by wearing a figure of heart attack, because at 55 years of age, the star has better curves than any twenty-year-old.

Much has been questioned about the physical appearance of the star of “Eternals”, and it was Hayek herself who has been in charge of clarifying that she has never undergone any plastic surgery.

The actress has always looked elegant and sensual. Photo: IG / salmahayek

A couple of months ago, the Mexican shared that in recent years her bust has grown notably on its own due to a hormonal issue and without regret she assured that it was menopause.

What is a fact is that the wife of the French businessman François-Henri Pinault, has known very well how to bring out her most sensual side and take advantage of the growth of her breasts, and proof of this are her impressive necklines that she wears at every gala .

Proof of this is the spectacular outfit she used in one of the promotional galas for her latest project, “House of Gucci”, as each of her followers on social networks have applauded her glamor and style.

Salma is right at the peak of her career. Photo: IG / salmahayek

It was last Tuesday, November 16, when the Jazz at Lincoln Center, in New York City, welcomed the protagonists of the film that tells of the beginnings of one of the most important fashion houses in the world.

However, on this occasion the one who dazzled everyone was the Mexican actress, Salma Hayek, who appeared on the black carpet with a sensual and spectacular Gucci dress.

It is a design made of velvet and silk that features sparkly appliqués on the sleeve cuffs and neck, with a side slit that exposed part of the businesswoman’s leg.

It is without a doubt one of her most sensual and incredible outfits. Photo: .

But what is a fact is that all eyes were focused on her spectacular cleavage that revealed the best attributes of the 55-year-old star.

Salma Hayek’s best necklines

What is a fact is that the actress has always been characterized by wearing the most daring and sexy necklines in each of the galas in which she appears.

It should be remembered that the actress has never been afraid to show her attributes, because since she was considered to attend the Oscars, the actress has not hesitated to use necklines as a good complement.

He has always worn a figure of heart attack. Photo: .

The proof of this is the dress with which she appeared at the 2020 Golden Globes, when she arrived with a wide neckline that made her look better than ever, since it was an outfit of two pieces in turquoise blue and a pearl-colored skirt. .

At 55 he looks better than ever. Photo: IG / salmahayek

However, Salma has made it very clear that skin color is not an obstacle to wearing a sexy outfit, as she did at the 68th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in France.

The event was held in May 2015, where she appeared in a stunning purple dress with a plunging V-shaped neckline, making a great impression among those present.

The daring garment stole the front pages of the international press. Photo: IG / salmahayek

Follow the Herald USA on Google news, Go ahead CLICK HERE