Actress Salma Hayek recently appeared in an interview where she was moved to tears when she recounted her experience in the film Eternals from Marvel.

Without a doubt, the new Marvel movie most anticipated by fans is Eternals, since it was announced that we could enjoy these characters it began to be popular.

However, the surprise did not stop there, it undoubtedly began to grow even more when they shared the casting, among the actors were two important Hollywood actresses, we are talking about Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie.

For a couple of hours, the name of the beautiful Mexican began to be a trend in social networks, thanks to an interview that they made regarding her participation in this film where she plays the leader of the Eternals or Los Eternos in Latin America.

The name of his character is Ajak, whom he surely took great affection for, for which he commented in his interview, although in reality it was a small fragment of her that has also moved millions.

For Salma Hayek Playing a superhero has been quite an adventure, especially because she did not think her role would be relevant when she was invited to join Marvel, especially after so many years of career, she thought it would be a secondary role.

His surprise came when he was told that his character would be the leader, it is even said that he has signed to participate in several films of the famous franchise.

In her interview she mentioned that it was exciting for her when she saw herself with her brown skin dressed in this suit, it was like the representation of every girl or woman with brown skin excited by the fact of having such a crucial role.

Especially since these types of characters are usually played by white actors and actresses, for her it was something indescribable, even when she remembered the anecdote, some tears were revealed discreetly.

Hundreds of people have shared part of this video on Twitter, writing in the publications that Salma Hayek is a queen and that we should immediately go see the movie, while the Mexican actress she remembered the first time she saw herself dressed as Ajak.

This 55-year-old beauty is a source of pride for Mexico, the affection that Mexicans feel for Hayek is reciprocal, because she also feels enormous pride and affection for her country.