“I saw the ghosts twice”, those were the scary words with which Valentina palomaSalma Hayek’s daughter corroborated what her mother was relating, her house is haunted. The Ethernals actress was invited for an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she ended up talking about her paranormal experiences at home.

Salma Hayek Jimenez she was quite sincere in sharing on Ellen’s show that she didn’t want the people who worked with her in the London, England mansion to leave her; however he had to accept that the house was haunted. The Hollywood celebrity went further by ensuring that she had not seen ghosts, but that her bodyguard no longer wanted to work there since the piano played alone.

The Mexican actress shared that despite not having seen ghosts, she has witnessed other unusual events such as lights turning on and off for no reason and doors and windows opening and closing in the same way.

Lights go on and off or doors and windows open and close. I have only seen some of that, described the also businesswoman.

However, who claims to have the worst part is Valentina Paloma, daughter of the actress, who was in the audience and claimed to have seen ghosts on two occasions, apparently something that scared her quite a bit.

It has touched me worse … I have seen real things. The worst thing that has happened to me is that I saw the ghosts twice, added the young woman.

Salma Hayek shared that she contacted someone in charge of releasing spirits in order to end this situation at home; He stressed that when he began to walk through the rooms, he indicated that there was an old woman, a nun who prays, and a child.

The star indicated that things were worse, since the expert would have found twenty, ten spirits in his house. She questioned him if they had left and indicated that she (the old woman) had not, and he said ‘she’s a nun’ to which she replied, ‘I don’t care’. Later he would indicate to her that what he found her doing was praying.

The producer of hits like Ugly Betty shared that she asked her to leave all the spirits but the specialist told her that she only kept the bad ones away and the nun was good; so that Salma Hayek ensures there are only two ghosts at home now; while Valentina Paloma assures there are many more.