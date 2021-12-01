Salma Hayek is one of the personalities of the moment after the premiere of her long-awaited film ‘House of Gucci’ where she shares the screen with actors such as Lady Gaga and Adam Driver, so much has been said about her in recent weeks. On this occasion, the Mexican has attracted the attention of her followers for her new photograph on social networks, where she appears very relaxed in a pool without a drop of makeup and with a cleavage that has left more than one speechless.

It was through Instagram that the famous actress shared a new postcard that highlights her figure while resting and having a glass of juice in a pool.

In the image he appears wearing a body Of the brand Gucci, although it is not related to her most recent film as she herself clarifies.

“This is not my wardrobe in the movie” La Casa Gucci “but anyway I highly recommend it,” wrote the woman from Veracruz.

However, what stood out the most about the photograph is that Salma appears in front of the camera without a drop of makeup and, of course, the enviable and curvy figure that she looks at 55 years of age.

Salma Hayek in legal trouble

But while the Veracruz woman rests a bit from the last days, the heirs of the Gucci dynasty threatened legal action on Monday against the Ridley Scott film, which they accuse of portraying family members as “hooligans”.

The film is based on one of the most prominent events of the 1990s in Italy, the murder of Maurizio Gucci (played by Adam Driver), the heir to the Italian fashion house, at the behest of his ex-wife Patrizia reggiani (Lady Gaga).

“The Gucci family reserves the right to take any initiative to protect its name and image, as well as those of its relatives,” says a letter published by the Italian news agency ANSA and signed by the heirs of Aldo Gucci (1905-1990 ), founder of the luxury brand.

The letter states that Gucci’s heirs were especially hurt by the description of Patrizia Reggiani, “a woman convicted of ordering the murder of Maurizio Gucci [presentada] as a victim. ”

They also regretted that Aldo Gucci and his family members were portrayed as “hooligans, ignorant and insensitive to the world around them.”

