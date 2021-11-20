On November 19, Salma Hayek received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame with an emotional ceremony in which she remembered her beginnings in the film industry, in addition to several anecdotes, and was accompanied by other personalities such as Chloé Zhao and Adam Sandler. According to Hola !, the star with the name of the Mexican actress is number 2709 on the Walk of Fame, and at the ceremony that took place in front of Grauman’s Chinese Theater, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti also made an appearance.

When Hayek took the stage, she recounted a terrifying incident that happened to her on Hollywood Boulevard, and how this ceremony was “healing” for her. The actress said that she and her friends were visiting the monument when they ignored a “poor man who was on the ground.” When that man was “offended”, he went after them with a knife, but fortunately he did not get older. For that reason, every time she thought of that place, what she immediately remembered was that incident. That made her believe that she was in a place where no one wanted her.

He also said that at one point he believed that his career would end when he turned 30, but later he pointed out that he has been acting for 37 years and that he feels that his career cannot be better than it is today. Precisely, the ceremony took place at a time when he is promoting House of Gucci, his latest film, where he shares the screen with Lady Gaga, Al Pacino and Adam Driver. There she plays the cunning psychic Pina Auriemma, with whom Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga) forges a dangerous alliance after her husband, Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver), the head of the family’s fashion house, files for a divorce.

Ridley Scott’s film tells how they came together to plot the murder of Maurizio Gucci in 1995, but the actress also released another film this month, very different from this proposal. In Eternals – 58%, Salma Hayek She becomes a Marvel superhero under the name Ajak and stars in this ambitious project alongside stars like Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden and Gemma Chan. Currently, this is the number one movie in several countries despite having been released at the beginning of November.

Chloé zhao, the director of Eternals, attended the ceremony and had a few words about the Mexican actress, who highlighted her talent and compassion.

Salma is a person of incredible talent and compassion. She is a brave enough woman to walk her way. And it never allows anyone to put it in a box.

Salma Hayek recognized that the ceremony is an important event for many reasons, since it represents several minorities, and especially the actresses who struggle in Hollywood to get interesting roles despite the fact that the industry usually leaves behind when they are already considered too old to certain roles. Therefore, his main role in Eternals it meant a lot to her.

I represent many minorities in some way. I am Lebanese, Mexican, Spanish. I’m a woman. When I got here I was lucky to have a career because at the time it was ridiculous to mention it. People told me there was no future for me here and after a certain age many professional women struggle. They don’t get as many roles or they don’t raise pay. I think it’s so good that they didn’t give it to me before because this can remind women that they can continue to achieve great things at any point in their life.

Finally, he stressed that despite everything he stayed and continued to insist. In saying that, she thanked her fans for accompanying her at every step of her career and for taking their time to watch her movies, talk about her on social media, and in other ways they have shown their support over the years.

But I stayed. I stayed. And I want to say to everyone who is here, to all my adorable fans: if you wonder what gave me the courage to stay, I tell you that it was you because even though you did not know me, here in Hollywood, the studios, all the Latinos who are in America they knew who I was. They understood that I came here with dreams like them.

