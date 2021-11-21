Salma Hayek unveiled her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles and dedicated this triumph to her fans. To all those who have supported her during her long journey in the film industry in a country where from the first moment she was not well received, in a country -the United States- in which there were many who threw her out and asked or they demanded that he return to their beloved Mexico.

On this important day Salma Hayek was accompanied at the event by the actor Adam Sandler, with whom he worked on the comedies “Grown Ups” (2010) and “Grown Ups 2” (2013); filmmaker Chloé Zhao, with whom she collaborated on the recent Marvel film “Eternals” (2021); and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, who is a close friend of the actress.

Hayek’s star is located very close to the Chinese Theater, an emblematic cinema on Hollywood Boulevard, and many Hispanic fans of the actress came to see the ceremony.

Salma Hayek poses for the cameras during her ceremony to receive the star on the Walk of Fame, in Hollywood. . / Phillip Kim

Wearing an elegant black dress with a wide skirt, a high neckline and silver trim on the top, Hayek said that it was a day of immense joy for her but also of “healing” for a “terrifying” episode from her past.

The actress explained that, about two years after coming to the US, suffered an attack with a couple of friends on Hollywood Boulevard when a man attacked them with a knife. They fled as best they could and no one helped them until two people managed to reduce the attacker.

Why am I telling you this story? Because every time I think of Hollywood Boulevard that’s what I remember. And the truth is that that night when I went home I said to myself: ‘What am I doing here? Nobody wants me to be here. They almost killed me today, ‘”he said.

“I remember once I went to the cinema and someone hit me on the back of my chair and said: ‘Mexican, don’t you sit in front of me. Go back to your country. ‘ I remember once again I was queuing at a cafeteria and someone grabbed my arm, pulled me out of the line and said: ‘I’m not going to line up behind a Mexican woman,’ ”he developed.

Hayek also indicated that the studios believed that he would never have a place in the United States and therefore suggested that he return to Mexico to make soap operas.

