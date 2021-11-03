Salma Hayek continues to be one of the most relevant actresses in Hollywood and this 2021 she returns with an important role thanks to Marvel Studios. The 55-year-old star recently caught up with The Guardian to discuss her new project, but she also shared some revelations about her experiences with Harvey weinstein, the cursed Hollywood producer who right now spends his life behind bars for sexual assaults on women.

In 2017, Salma wrote an article for The New York Times in which she talks about what she experienced with the producer, specifically the measures he took to avoid being another one of his many victims: “Do not shower with him. Not to let him watch me shower. Not letting him give me a massage. No to letting a naked friend of his give me a massage. Not to let him give me oral sex. ” Hayek wrote that “with each refusal came the Machiavellian rage of Harvey. ” This led to numerous confrontations with him; when the Guardian interviewer asked Salma if he normalized the bullying of Weinstein as a way to deal with it, this was his response:

Up to a certain degree. And i felt good [cuando me intimidó]. OK, I was shaking [después] and it depressed me, but there was a cartoon aspect to the whole thing. When he called me [durante la realización de Frida] and yelled at me: ‘Why do you have one [ceja única] and mustache? I didn’t hire you to look ugly! ‘ I was like, ‘But you never looked at a picture of Frida Kahlo?’ If a man were playing Cyrano de Bergerac, he wouldn’t say, ‘What’s up with that nose?’

The next movie from Salma Hayek It’s Eternals – 75% and it promises to be an excellent superhero installment, perfect for introducing a new type of character far more powerful than the average Avengers. This makes us think that bigger threats are approaching the Earth and that the strongest will have to unite to face the danger. We hope that Kevin Feige will be able to pose a new conflict as ambitious as the one observed in recent years. Salma Hayek joins the MCU as a powerful and long-lived heroine, someone with the wisdom to make important decisions.

Of course Hayek is delighted to be working with director Chloé Zhao on Eternals and shared a few words about it for The Guardian: “I was in awe of her every second by her side. I thought, ‘Wow, I’m working with a Chinese director,’ and it’s a satisfaction that that’s bigger than the movie: it’s seeing another woman be so brave, so smart, so inspiring. ” On Eternals, Salma plays Ajak, the leader of the new team; It is about a character that was originally a man in the comics, but has been modified for the Marvel Cinematic Universe to benefit diversity.

Eternals opens in theaters on November 5 and Marvel Studios aspires to make it one of the biggest hits of 2021. This film is the third of the new phase and will introduce us to a completely new team of superheroes, the same as at any time They’ll team up with the Avengers to face the next cosmic threat, we hope it won’t take too long. Here is the official synopsis

Following the events of Avengers: Endgame (2019), an unexpected tragedy forces the Eternals, ancient aliens who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years, to come out of the shadows to rally against humanity’s oldest enemy. , the Deviants.

