If there is someone in Hollywood who has been in charge of opening doors for those Latinos who have the dream of shining on the big screen, it is undoubtedly Salma Hayek.

Well, at 55 years of age, the star rubs shoulders with the great elite of the film industry, such as his most recent work by Disney, “Eternals” where he shares credits with Angelina Jolie.

Related news

And it is that nobody saw coming that the actresses would create a great bond between them, to the degree that Brad Pitt’s ex-wife considered the Mexican as a sister.

Another of his latest triumphs is his appearance in “House of Gucci”, a project where he shares credits with Lady Gaga, Jared Leto and Adam Driver, feet the Mexican has stolen the looks during the promotion of the film in London and New York.

The Mexican is in one of her best stages. Photo: IG / salmahayek

And is that currently Salma is one of the most requested Mexican stars in the world, because her talent and beauty have taken her to places where she never imagined reaching.

However, in recent weeks it has been two young people who have stolen the looks of those present, and both have been next to the Mexican, and it is her daughter and stepdaughter: Valentina and Mathilde Pinault.

The daughters of the businessman have been much compared lately. Photo: .

A flower named Valentina and a corsage named Mathilde

It is no secret to anyone that the only daughter of the Mexican actress, Valentina Paloma, has had a life full of luxury; however, she has had to deal with bullying and discrimination throughout her short life.

And is that at 15, the young woman has surprised everyone by appearing with her mother on the red carpets of “Eternals”, where she looked like a beautiful little woman and blonde hair.

But her story has not always been that way, since since she was a child, many international media had no mercy for criticizing the girl for her physical appearance, as they claimed that she did not inherit her mother’s beauty.

Since she was a girl, Valentina has been very mature in the face of criticism. Photo: ..

While on the other side of the coin was his half sister, Mathilde, daughter of the first marriage of the French businessman François-Henri Pinault, since from 1996 to 2004 he was married to Dorothée Lepère.

And it is that the currently 20-year-old has decided to turn her career towards modeling, and has collaborated in firms such as Gucci, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Brioni or Stella McCartney.

Mathilde and Salma have always had a very good relationship. Photo: .

Through her social networks, she has always been very close to the Mexican actress, because on more than one occasion she has shared images next to her, what very few know is what the relationship of the half-sisters is like.

Valentina Vs. Mathilde?

As expected, the comparisons between the “daughters” of the Mexican actress did not wait, and there are those who have assured that Valentina will be much prettier than her half sister.

Half-sisters have inherited beauty from their respective mothers and some traits from their father. Photo: IG / mathildepinault / .

However, the two young women have their own style, beauty and charm, because while the older wants to continue her career as a model, the younger has decided to maintain a normal life outside the cameras.

Since the Mexican actress decided to join her life with that of the French billionaire, Mathilde has shared great moments with her, and on more than one occasion the half-sisters have been seen together.

Since they were little girls they have been very close. Photo: IG / salmahayek

It is worth mentioning that the daughters of the French François-Henri Pinault have always seen themselves as true sisters, they are not very fond of sharing aspects of their family and personal life.

But it has been thanks to the actress that it has been possible to know a little more about the environment and the relationship that her daughter and stepdaughter have beyond the cameras and the press.

Follow the Herald USA on Google news, Go ahead CLICK HERE