

Salma Hayek attends the UK Premiere of ‘House of Gucci’ on November 9, 2021 in London, England.

Photo: Lia Toby / .

No doubt Salma Hayek he is living the best moment of his entire career in the cinema industry. Few days ago The Veracruz actress attended the premiere of her next film ‘House Of Gucci’ in London, a film production that promises to triumph in the upcoming awards season. Salma Hayek will have the honor of sharing the screen with various actors recognized as Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Al Pacino and Jeremy Irons.

In addition, the Mexican celebrity fulfilled her dream to play for the first time a heroine of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM) impersonating the character Ajak in the film ‘Eternals’which was directed by the Òscar award winner Chloé zhao. All these achievements have catapulted Salma to the top of her profession internationally, and for that reason the 59-year-old Mexican actress received news last Saturday that she will never forget and will remain forever in her trunk of memories: unveil your own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

It was previously known that the request of Salma Hayek to unveil her star on the Walk of Fame was approved in June of this year; However, a statement issued by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce reported that the Mexican production company will unveil his own star next Friday, November 19 in the city of Los Angeles. After this news was announced, Salma Hayek shared a post on her Instagram account thanking all her fans for their emotion at having been decorated with this milestone.

“Today I am combining a #tbt image with some very recent news, because this image represents how surprised and happy I was when my team showed me the announcement that I have been given the star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame! A few minutes ago. Thanks to the fans for their support over the years. “ Salma Hayek

Likewise, the . agency revealed that Salma Hayek will be accompanied at the unveiling of her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame with Adam Sandler, with whom she had the honor of sharing the screen in the films ‘They are like children’ and ‘They are like children 2’, and will also be accompanied by the Chinese filmmaker Chloé Zhao.

Notably Hollywood Boulevard is one of the main streets in Los Angeles, because in that avenue is the recognition of more than 2,500 celebrities around the world.

