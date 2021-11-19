It is no secret to anyone that Lady Gaga has always been characterized as one of the most sensual and extravagant women in the film and music industry, because she always knows how to be noticed.

However, in his most recent project, someone has come out who has declared war directly on the “Mother Monster” in terms of sensuality and style, and it is about none other than Salma Hayek.

And is that the stars were dated by director Ridley Scott to tell the life and tragedy of one of the most important fashion houses in the world.

As expected, thousands of fans began to question how the relationship was between the American and the Mexican actress, and it was Gaga herself who confessed that Salma is a “good sister.”

But the wife of the French billionaire, François-Henri Pinault, also shared some comments regarding the singer, ensuring that the interpreter inherited good genes from her parents, as they are quite sensual and attractive.

And it is that in the exchange of words it was possible to notice that the stars have a good relationship and a bit of complicity, because they not only hugged but also smiled and continued some words.

“You never knew what I was going to do and I love working with someone like that. I love his spontaneity and freshness, “concluded the actress who gives life to” Pina Auriemma “in the story of the famous fashion designer.

However, through social networks a debate has begun about who has stolen the red carpets of the promotion, as both actresses have wasted beauty, sensuality and elegance.

First Round: London

The first meeting was London a couple of weeks ago when the cast appeared for the first promotion of the film “House of Gucci”, which revolves around the story of the murder of Maurizio, heir-grandson of the founder of the iconic firm of Italian luxury.

The most anticipated of the night was the 35-year-old star, Lady Gaga, who made her triumphal entrance in a stunning and flowy purple dress that was fitted with strategic drapes in areas such as the chest or shoulders to enhance the silhouette.

Without a doubt, what stood out was the spectacular cape that provided movement and originality, and Gaga added fantasy tights and her most characteristic footwear: the XXL platform ankle boots, in this case signed by Pleaser.

But a good rival deserved a worthy opponent, which is why Salma Hayek also appeared as a queen, as she opted for a shimmering golden fabric with a pleated effect which had a “V” neckline, puffed short sleeves and a built-in false belt.

And the model was true to her style, but the critics did not favor her so the first red carpet was taken by Lady Gaga.

Second Round: New York

But every fallen soldier deserves a worthy revenge, but in this case the combat was nothing more than a draw, as both actresses opted for sensual black suits that left their respective attributes on display,

On the one hand, the 55-year-old Mexican arrived on the Big Apple’s black carpet in a dress from the firm led by Alessandro Michele, with a blue velvet top and a black skirt to the feet with details of rhinestones on both sleeves and neck.

Without a doubt, the best thing was the neckline, as it had a touch of theatricality of the design that made it difficult to wear large jewels, so the interpreter only wore a ring and a discreet pair of earrings.

But the interpreter of “Bad Romance” wanted to give a hook to the liver, so she opted for a sexy one for an Armani Privé design, which had an original neckline with a bow on one side and transparencies that were fastened just behind the neck. .

The jewels, from Tiffany & Co., did not hide the regalness of the design, as the garment accentuated each of her curves and left all her well-known tattoos visible.

