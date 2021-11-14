Salma Hayek to receive her star on the Walk of Fame | Instagram

Recently, the great news was released that the famous actress Mexican Salma Hayek will have her star on the walk of fame of Hollywood, something that without a doubt is another achievement both for her and for the Mexicans.

Salma Hayek will present her Hollywood star on November 19, a day that will be very proud.

The truth is that the businesswoman is also living a great moment with her appearance in the new Marvel movie ‘Eternals’, and after several years of successful projects she will finally have her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Hollywood in Los Angeles.

Salma Hayek has managed to reap an extraordinary career and it is that her role as an actress and producer has been developing since the nineties, and, in that sense, we cannot ignore that in recent decades she has managed to captivate audiences with her performance in films such as Desperado (1995), From Dusk Till Dawn (1996) and Savages (2012), but it wasn’t until June 17 that we finally met his most recent and notable feat, his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

And it is that not only Hollywood Boulevard is one of the most visited places in the city of Los Angeles, but it also represents a historical place for acting and talent from all over the world, with more than two thousand celebrities who have a star there.

As you may recall, Salma Hayek was nominated for an Oscar for best actress in 2022 for her portrayal of Frida Kahlo in the movie “Frida.”

In addition, as we mentioned earlier, he has participated in other famous films such as “From Dusk Till Dawn”, “Wild Wild West” and “Desperado”.

As expected, Salma Hayek shared the emotion for her star in Hollywood through her Instagram account and the actress uploaded a photo of a few yesterdays ago in her beginnings as an actress, with the emotional message.

Today I’m combining a #tbt image with some very recent news, because this image represents how surprised and happy I was when my team showed me the announcement that I have been given the star on the Hollywood walk of fame, a few minutes ago . Thank you to the fans for your support throughout the years! ”Salma wrote in June.

This is how next November 19, Salma Hayek will be decorated with her star on the Hollywood walk of fame, and in an event that will feature presenters such as actor, Adam Sandler, and Academy Award-winning director, Chloe Zhao.