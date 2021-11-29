

The aspiring sushi chef must have excellent skills in preparing food and handling knives.

London, England-based Salt Bae’s London restaurant called Nusr-Et is looking to hire a sushi chef for its kitchen, but your pay may not allow you to try many of the dishes sold there.

It may surprise you to learn that the famous steakhouse offers other dishes in addition to steaks, but sushi is one of the most requested foods. The new chef will be responsible for preparing the dishes for the restaurant’s deluxe sushi menu.

The job offer claims to offer a competitive salary, although it goes on to claim that the successful candidate will be paid an hourly wage of £ 14 plus tip, which is the same price as a serving of sautéed broccoli on the menu from the restaurant.

This means that the new sushi chef who gets the job would take at least an hour and a half to earn enough money to pay for any of the cheapest sushi dishes they make in the restaurant, and that is, sushi dishes are They sell from £ 19 for four pieces.

When posting the vacancy on the Caterer job site, Salt Bae’s ad read: “We are currently looking for a talented sushi chef to join the new Nusr-Et London opening. If you are excited to work in a dynamic environment, submit your request. “

Describing their ideal candidate, the restaurant ad said they were looking for someone with experience preparing the best quality sushi in a high-volume, high-end kitchen.

In addition, the applicant must have excellent skills in preparing food and handling knives.

You are also required to have attention to detail and to be able to work creatively in a fast-paced environment.. You are asked to have an innovative, creative and flexible approach to traditional kitchens.

Since its opening in London in September this year, the Nusr-Et restaurant has become famous for its extravagant menu and high prices, as some of the meat sold there is wrapped in gold foil.

