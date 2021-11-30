11/29/2021 at 21:37 CET

Salva Maldonado has been chosen by Hereda San Pablo Burgos to take the reins of his bench for this course in which he will lead the Castilian team in its journey through the Endesa League and the Basketball Champions League, as reported by the club this Monday.

The Catalan coach has extensive experience in ACB competitions, where accumulates 14 seasons and more than 600 games of experience.

Salva Maldonado began his career as a coach directing teams of lower categories until he made the leap to the first level as Pedro Martínez’s assistant in TDK Manresa (1991-94) And, after this period, the Catalan became the first manager of the Manresa team, in which he continued until 1997.

Later, Maldonado directed Caja San Fernando and TAU Cerámica at ACB before starting a stage at LEB Oro, where he returned to Manresa and passed through Ourense and Tarragona.

The return to the main national basketball competition came with Gran Canaria in 2005, where he completed four seasons before moving to Fuenlabrada.

Subsequently, He held the bench management for several years at Joventut, Estudiantes and finally ended up again at Granca, where he trained until December 2018.

The coach replaces Zan Tabak’s assistants, Félix Alonso and Fran Hernández, who had taken over the team since the Croatian coach’s dismissal three weeks ago.