Salvadorans who left their country in search of better opportunities will return. This is because, thanks to Bitcoin (BTC), it will be a more interesting nation, even, than the United States (USA).

That is the opinion of Renata Rodrigues, who is the marketing manager of Paxful, an Estonian company dedicated to financial inclusion linked to cryptocurrencies that arrived in that country last year, attracted by the approval of the Bitcoin Law.

“What is going to happen is that the Salvadorans who had to migrate in search of a better chance of life are now going to return, because their country will be more interesting than others, such as the United States,” he said.

During the PlanetaCrypto conversation, led by Mónica Taher, who is a technology and finance advisor to the Government of El Salvador, the representative of Paxful revealed that by February, his company will formally open the House of Bitcoin, an educational initiative where all Salvadorans interested in the first cryptocurrency will be able to learn everything about it.

“We have already started the year giving to society, because we know that Salvadorans deserve to be able to embrace this great monetary revolution,” he said.

The Salvadoran government’s technology advisor organized the online discussion on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. Source: Facebook.

A circular economy with bitcoin in El Salvador

In the program, broadcast on Facebook on Wednesday night, they were present, in addition to Rodrigues, three other representatives of companies linked to the ecosystem of Bitcoin and that they have been present in El Salvador, the first country in the world to make BTC a legal tender.

Rodrigo Gómez, country manager of Bitrefill, a Swedish company through which various services are paid using cryptocurrencies, explained the company’s intention to create a circular economy with Bitcoin in El Salvador.

As expressed, There are already many Salvadorans who rely on its platform to carry out operations, and that points, in his words, to financial inclusion.

Gómez stressed that the Bitcoin law allows that company to turn El Salvador into a product development and testing center. Currently, there are 150 Salvadoran service providers that are subscribed to the platform and that receive payments in bitcoin. From the water service, through fees at a university and taxes.

Creating an ecosystem

Roger Triminio, co-founder of Avenida Crypto, participated in the conversation. an international company dedicated to emerging market education and that it was legally established on Salvadoran soil.

The specialist revealed that since his company was formalized, he has been working on the creation of an ecosystem which will operate on a blockchain network, with which it estimates to benefit Salvadorans.

This will be done, as specified, by incubating new projects. For that, They point to the connection of any individual who has an idea or has a company and wants to finance it, “Regardless of whether it is on the blockchain or not.”

“A person generates the idea, a filter is made for him, a White Paper is generated, where he sells his idea to us, tells us his profits and profits. What is the warranty? Of the profits that your company generates, you will give Avenida Cripto the agreed percentage. We, as a company, are going to convert into BTC or Tether (USDT) and it will be sent to the investor ”. Roger Triminio, co-founder of Avenida Crypto.

Crypto marketing, a new bet

Just because of the advancement and growth of Bitcoin-related companies that open space in El Salvador, local companies have decided to join together and start offering services, in order to expand their proposals to the entire public.

The Syrus Group, which is local, is betting on that. Its president, the communicator Patricia Arriaza, explained that in 2020 he started learning about cryptocurrencies.

Currently, they offer services as an agency specialized in crypto marketing and public relations to these international companies that arrive in El Salvador.

«It has been a way to meet intelligent, creative people with a lot of social identification. All those brands that come to the country, want to contribute, think about inclusion, “he said.

Education about Bitcoin has been a fundamental part of the companies that make life

in El Salvador. Source: Syrus Group.

She, with her company, think about how to communicate what the Bitcoin economy brings to people. “They are brands that present Salvadorans with a new way of life, a paradigm shift and a financial revolution.”

“We are fortunate, we have been able to execute marketing strategies since August and they have been received very well. The public wants to learn, they want to know more. People are very expectant in El Salvador, as well as there has been fear, but the Salvadoran is super interested in benefiting from cryptocurrencies ”. Patricia Arriaza, president of the Syrus Group.

What foreign companies are doing today in favor of the mass adoption and acceptance of Bitcoin in El Salvador, It is a momentous step for the future of that country, which is beginning to see the positive outlook that only BTC can offer.