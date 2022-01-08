Related news

Save me He has done it again. The afternoon program of Telecinco he knows how to put on a show when the occasion requires it, and as a sample of them his latest program. The directors of the format did not want to ignore the viral phenomenon that the cavalcade of kings of Cádiz has led to, so they have invited what was its most notorious personality: the “injured” bear.

The mishap suffered by the person wearing one of the polar bear costumes during the parade it has been a cause of national laughter. A transcendence that was born in social networks and that has been reflected even by the news of the different chains. As a result of a failure in the inflation mechanism of the suit, the arctic animal head was totally bowed. Fact that gave it a comical appearance that did not go unnoticed by those attending the aforementioned parade.

The now famous polar bear “injured” from the Cádiz parade went viral hours after the parade.

This virality has been exploited by the program of The TV factory who, together with his fantastic production team, has given a memorable moment. The “ugly princesses”, the sinister dolls and, of course, the polar bear family came to the Mediaset facilities to dance with the collaborators of Save me. Parodic scene that highlights the significance of a mere technical failure in the parade in the Andalusian city.

The best #Cabalgata in the world has arrived at @telecincoes. With dislocated bear included! 🥳🙌 https://t.co/HuGdqUmaps pic.twitter.com/bttLGe03GT – Save me Official (@salvameoficial) January 7, 2022

“Here we have the parade, the comparsa and the protagonist of the kings of this year: The injured bear, the dislocated bear that broke its neck and has come to see us“, He said Carlota Corredera presented to his special guests in the afternoon and coining the same term used by the announcer in charge of the broadcast of the Cádiz parade to refer to the now famous bear. To further curl the curl, the popular prop animal looked more crooked than ever. A detail that did not go unnoticed by the woman from Vigo, who exclaimed: “This more dislocated than the other day. “

It should be noted the reaction capacity of the Sálvame production team for such a staging, and it is that they have managed in less than 24 hours to obtain the same costumes that delighted the streets of Cádiz so that they can walk through their set. An arduous, but effective job that highlights what is possibly one of the most valuable departments in the space that Telecinco occupies in the afternoons.

