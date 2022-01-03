Spider-Man: No Way Home – 92% meant a great closure for the film industry throughout the entire pandemic, without forgetting that it also broke its own records against other titles that arrived prior to the current health situation. Beyond what it has generated so far at the global box office, it has also become a tribute both to the character in the comics and to previous movies about the superhero.

The most obvious part is the return of certain characters like the villains of Spider-Man – 89% and The Amazing Spider-Man – 73%, which would help Tom Holland’s Peter Parker to mature as a character and evolve within his universe. But beyond the audience’s reunion with the Green Goblin, Doctor Octopus and Electro, the overall making of the film also had certain elements to honor its predecessors.

During the film’s press tour, Holland commented that Jon Watts used a visual technique he called “Raimi-Cam,” recreating the kind of close-ups that identified movies starring Tobey Maguire. But it seems that it was not the only part that was sought to recover, he also had in mind the visual effects that were used especially for the characters of Alfred Molina and Willem Dafoe.

During an interview with befores & afters, the special effects supervisor for the recent installment from Sony and Marvel Studios, Kelly port, assured that there was an investigation process to get the original digital files that were used, above all, for Spider-Man 2 – 93%, but these no longer exist.

None of those digital assets just don’t exist anymore. They have vanished from the world, I think. But we had physical assets that we were able to access and I think they were really useful, like a part of Doc Ock’s claw and tentacles. In fact, we base our tentacles and claws on those. We were able to pull them out of the physical archive and make a ton of great reference photos for them. And then we scan the Goblin costume. It wasn’t in very good shape, but we scanned it and tweaked it a bit.

The main objective of the search for these files was to maintain the look of the villains, but we are talking about movies that were released almost 20 years ago. In a way, this also explains why the special effects editing process took so long and was finished just a few days before the premiere. It should be noted that the trilogy directed by Sam Raimi meant a great advance for superhero cinema, which is why they continue to be one of the most important and beloved films.

Raimi explored his character’s emotions beyond giving him great action scenes, respecting the fact that he is a troubled young man from an ordinary human despite being a hero. Additionally, wearing real costumes, puppets, and technology before computerized animations added value to their films. Finally, despite the fact that in Spider-Man: No Way Home made more use of CGI, got some great digital work sticking out throughout the film.

