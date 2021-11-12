11/12/2021 at 19:02 CET

The first vice-president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Juan Antonio Samaranch, highlighted this Friday the need for both institutional and social “unanimity” to ensure that the Pyrenees host the Winter Olympic Games, at a time when he sees a Catalonia “focused on the no”.

Samaranch made this reflection in an interview with ‘TV3’, in which he pointed out that at the moment sees Catalan society very reluctant to any project, some statements that come after the Generalitat’s accompanying law has made it clear that the regional government does not bet on hosting the Winter Olympics, as the CUP wants.

Likewise, Samaranch offered details of some of the criteria that must mark the Pirineus-Barcelona candidacy to host the 2030 Winter Games, during the “14è Fòrum Olímpic” held in Barcelona.

Samaranch explained that one of the factors that are currently most valued is that investments in facilities and infrastructures are not made only for the Games, but are designed so that they can be used in the long term and have a positive impact on the territory.

The IOC wants to avoid the repetition of cases of facilities that have fallen into disuse after the Games or avoid excessive costs for pharaonic infrastructure investments that have proven unsustainable in the long run.

Samaranch stressed that “there is no need for airports or roads or trains. Nothing.”