11/25/2021 at 22:57 CET

Olympique de Marseille does not win unfortunately. With still the embarrassing bottle to Payet in the retina, Jorge Sampaoli’s men suffered a new continental setback that removes them mathematically from the Europa League (4-2). The French team will now fight for third place and access to the Conference League with Lokomotiv, an opponent who will visit the Vélodrome on the last day of the group stage.

Galatasaray remains undefeated and consolidates its leadership. Konrad came out in the Marseilles and assisted in the second goal of Milik. In the same group, Lazio beat Lokomotiv in Moscow and qualify for the next round. Immobile, who returned after injury, signed a double and Pedro closed the account.

Festival in Germany

The other duel of the Betis group was a roller coaster of emotions. Celtic came back from 1-0 in Germany with goals from Juranovic and Jota, compressing the standings. However, those from Glasgow got a headache in the last minutes, and the ‘Aspirin’ box turned the crash around to keep their watchtower (3-2).

Leicester’s victory against Legia de Warsaw (3-1) places the ‘foxes’ at the head of their group and, incidentally, throws a cable to Naples. ANDhe duel of the last day between Parthenopeans and English will be decisive, with Poles and Spartak from Moscow looking askance at Diego Armando Maradona’s match.

The Olympique de Lyon, meanwhile, signed a hard comeback on their visit to the Danish Brondby (1-3). Cherki’s double allowed the Rhone team to maintain their full of European victories.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst made his debut with a placid victory against Sparta Prague. The Scots did not notice Steven Gerrard’s departure. Morelos put them in pairs (2-0).