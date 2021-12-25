In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Samsung sells a bargain-priced ANC headset on Amazon, far outperforming its main rivals.

Despite the fact that there are already many quality wireless headphones that are getting cheaper and cheaper, the main brands continue to stomp in the sector, starting with Apple with its AirPods, but also others such as Huawei or Samsung.

The latter, the Korean firm, sells its Galaxy Buds + at a knockdown price on Amazon, for only 59 euros, thus bursting the market and far surpassing its main competitors.

These Bluetooth helmets are much cheaper now than usual, with a substantial discount of 46% above its original price, with the added advantages that Amazon offers to all its customers.

Totally wireless Bluetooth headphones from Samsung compatible with Galaxy, Android or iOS mobiles. They have a 5-hour battery that increases to 22 hours with its wireless charging box, 2 speakers and 3 microphones for each earpiece to make better calls.

Of course, there are many other wireless headphones that are worth it, some of them less than 50 euros and with active noise cancellation, although the audio quality of these Galaxy Buds + is presumed outstanding.

They have, for example, ambient sound, a way in which you can hear the noise that surrounds you, but only that which is natural, not annoying sounds such as blows, construction sites or cars.

It goes without saying that active noise cancellation has revolutionized the sound sector, increasingly cheaper headphones and making concentration easier in environments such as public transport.

If you have decided to buy wireless headphones and the offer overwhelms you, in this guide we will tell you the main characteristics that you should take into account when taking the plunge.

In this case, Amazon’s offer on the Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus not only leaves them cheaper than ever, but also includes free shipping, a courtesy of Amazon on virtually all orders of 29 euros or more.

Even if you don’t have a Prime account, you save on shipping costs. However, it is advisable to sign up for the free trial month if you have not already done so, and it has several key advantages, one of them being express shipping in just 24 hours.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.