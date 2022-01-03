In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 has a huge 6.7-inch screen and S-Pen, Samsung’s digital pen so you can write, draw and use it as a remote control when you need it.

If you like large mobiles, because the screen is important and being able to watch all kinds of videos on your smartphone is important to you, you have one of the best opportunities in this Amazon offer that will not last long.

You can get a Samsung Galaxy Note 20 with 256 GB of storage on sale for only 529 euros on Amazon.

This is one of Samsung’s flagships right now, with a spectacular AMOLED screen and a camera set on par with few competitors.

We are talking about one of the best large Samsung phones that now has an exclusive discount of 45%, that is, It will cost you 430 euros less than it should.

It is also the standard version of the Galaxy Note 20, therefore it has connectivity with 4G networks and 256 GB of storage, the minimum capacity although you can increase it with the help of a microSD card up to 1TB.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 has a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display and an ultrafast Samsung Exynos 990 processor. It also has 8 GB of RAM.

It also has a very high quality camera system, with a 12 megapixel main sensor, a 64 megapixel telephoto lens capable of 3x zoom, a 12 megapixel wide angle and a 10 megapixel front camera.

We tested the new Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra, which bring features and apps for students and professionals and a camera for content creators.

At ComputerHoy.com we have analyzed in great detail the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, its older brother with whom it has a lot in common.

You can use the S-Pen digital pen to write freehand notes whenever you want, you can even use it to make drawings or as a remote control for presentations or to take photos from a distance.

If you want to take advantage of this offer, remember that you have this 256 GB Galaxy Note 20 4G for 529 euros at Amazon.

