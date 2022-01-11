In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Is the new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE better than the previous Galaxy S21? We analyze their differences so that you can make the best decision.

Samsung has launched the new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE a short time ago and as happened in the previous edition, FE stands for Fan Edition, a special version of last year’s flagship mobile with some minor changes to its interior and exterior.

Taking into account the hardware changes that Samsung has introduced in this Galaxy S21 FE and that the next Galaxy S22 is about to arrive, which mobile from the S21 family is worth buying, the normal model or this new FE?

There are differences between the S21 and S21 FE, some more interesting than others, but important enough so that choosing a model can be better and, above all, cheaper in the long run.

Because our interest is always that you make the best possible decision if you want to buy one of these two phones, we want to help you choose the S21 that you deserve by comparing the two devices and commenting on which model is more interesting at the moment.

We are going to look at design, functions, technical characteristics and obviously the price.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FESamsung Galaxy S21DisplayDynamic AMOLED 2x | 6.4 “| FullHD + (2,340 x 1,080 pixels) | 120 Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2x | 6.2 inches | 20: 9 format Full HD + (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) | 120 Hz | HDR10 + | 1,300 nits Processor Snapdragon 888Exynos 2100 | Mali-G78 MP14 RAM and storage 6/8 GB LPDDR5 | 128/256 GB UFS 3.18 GB RAM LPDDR5 | 128 GB or 256GB UFS 3.1 Rear cameras 8 Mpx f / 2.4 3x telephoto | 12 Mpx f / 2.2 ultra wide angle | 12 Mpx f / wide angle 1.8 OIS | Front 32 Mpx f / 2.2 Telephoto 64 Mpx f / 2.0 | Ultra wide angle 12 Mpx f / 1.8 120 ° | Wide angle 12 Mpx f / 1.8 | Front 10 Mpx f / 2.2 Battery 4,500 mAh | 25W charging | 15W4,000mAh wireless charging | 25W fast charging | Qi 15W fast wireless chargingAndroidAndroid 12 + One UI 4Android 11 with One UI 3.1Connectivity5G | WiFi 6 (802.11 ax) Dual band | Dual SIM | Bluetooth 5.2 | NFC | USB-C 3.2, A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO.5G | WiFi 6 (802.11 ax) Dual band | Dual SIM | Bluetooth 5.0 | NFC | USB-C 3.2, A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO Dimensions and weight 155.7 x 74.5 x 7.9 m m | 177 grams 151.7 x 71.2 x 7.9 mm | 169 grams

Samsung Galaxy S21 will continue to be cheaper

The new Samsung flagship is already on sale and also with a certain price reduction, and that its launch was a few days ago.

Samsung has launched the new Galaxy S21 FE at a price starting at 759 euros. It is the entry price for the version with 128 GB, while if you want more capacity you have to go to 256 GB for 829 euros.

It is a fairly high price for a mobile of this type, especially considering that the technical characteristics are slightly lower than the S21.

But the most striking thing is that the Galaxy S21 5G 128GB is out now at only 635 euros, which is a very low price for which in essence it is a premium smartphone for several years.

A difference of 124 euros is quite important and enough to make a decision. But there are more things to keep in mind. And when the new S22s arrive they will only lower the price, something you have to take into account.

Larger screen on the Galaxy S21 FE

This mobile phone has a Super AMOLED screen of up to 120 Hz, in addition to other top details such as wireless charging, 5G and WiFi 6.

Samsung mounts one of the best screens you can find in mobile phones. The one on the Galaxy S21 is a 6.2-inch 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED, so it is of high resolution, with great color contrast, deep blacks and also with very fast animations.

On the other hand, in Galaxy S21 FE it has a size of 6.4 inch, same resolution and refreshment.

Actually the resolution of this latest model is 60 pixels less in width, but in a format that makes it larger. Actually the visual effect is minimal, but the screen is essentially larger and above all flat.

Snapdragon or Exynos processor? Few differences, but different performance

The processor is the heart of the mobile and one of the most important components of the mobile. In this new Galaxy S21 FE they have decided to use the processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, a well-known SoC, used by practically all the Top mobile manufacturers in the world, which is powerful and manages energy well.

Meanwhile, in Spain the S21 processor is the chip Exynos 2100 designed and developed by Samsung itself.

Both are octa-core and manufactured using the 5nm process and although on paper they are very similar, it is Snapdragon 888 that achieves the best performance.

AnTuTu marks it with a score of 803198, while Samsung’s marks it with a score of 735197.

In the end this means that CPU, battery or gaming performance is much better. Therefore, Galaxy S21 FE has the upper hand in this regard.

The Galaxy S21 camera is still one of the best

Samsung gives its flagship phones its best cameras, although it always gives the Ultra model an extra push.

The camera on the S21 FE is not bad at all, with a 12 megapixel main sensor, an 8 megapixel telephoto, a 12 megapixel ultra wide angle and a 32 megapixel front camera.

Instead, in the Galaxy S21 you have a 64 megapixel telephoto camera, a 12 megapixel wide angle, 12 megapixel ultra wide angle and a 10 megapixel front camera.

Just for having that 64 megapixel telephoto to take zoomed photos and also a digital crop (or also called digital zoom), it is more worth it. Surely you will use it little, but when you need those extra pixels you will miss it.

More battery and usage time for the Galaxy S21 FE

Nobody likes to run out of battery in the mobile, especially when we use it all day and we do not have a plug nearby.

Samsung has given the new Galaxy S21 FE a battery with a capacity of 4,500mAh and a fast charge of 25 W. Meanwhile, in the Galaxy S21 you have a capacity of 4,000mAh with the same charging speed.

Are those extra 500mAh important? Yes, since they will give you precious minutes of use, but it will depend a lot on the task you are doing since it is not the same to be playing than watching videos, or being connected by WiFi than by 4G or 5G.

