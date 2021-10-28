10/28/2021 at 4:57 AM CEST

.

South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics achieved a net profit of 12.29 billion won (about $ 10,483 million) in the third quarter, which is 31.3% more than in the same period of 2020 thanks to the good performance of its semiconductor branch. Its gross operating profit (EBITDA) grew 27.41% year-over-year to 16.36 trillion won ($ 13,955 million), while its operating profit grew 28% to 15.82 trillion won (13,494 million dollars), his best data in this field for three years.

The Suwon-based company (south of Seoul) also achieved some record sales revenue for the July-September period by billing 73.98 trillion won (63.107 million dollars), 10.48% more than a year ago. The good data for this third quarter respond once again to the company’s chip business, with prices on the rise and greater profitability when manufacturing contract products.

In that sense, the semiconductor branch billed 40.4% more than in the third quarter of 2021 to 26.41 trillion won (22.502 million dollars). In turn, the mobile telephony branch managed to enter 25.36% more than in the previous quarter thanks to the launch in August of two new folding phones, the Galaxy Z Fold3 and the Galaxy Z Flip3, although the figure in turn represents 6.78% less in year-on-year terms.

On the other hand, drop in prices of the reports expected by analysts for the end of the year (between 15 and 20%) in the face of a slowdown in demand that responds to the end of the toughest restrictions due to the pandemic in most countries raises concerns about financial performance of the company in October-December.