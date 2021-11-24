With the increase in megapixels and the constant improvement of photographic sensors in smartphones, this measure could not be long in coming. This is the Samsung RAW Camera for your most powerful phone.

Currently the devices that we carry in our pockets are, more than devices to call and send messages, cameras that weigh little and have a large screen to see if we are framing well.

The megapixel war has ended up making smartphones stand out only for their photographic module, since CPU and GPU usually mount the same depending on the range in which we are.

On the other hand, the photographic modules do differentiate some mobiles from others, they are the true hallmark of companies.

And in this field Samsung has always stood out, and does not want to stop doing it, hence the latest news to come: an application called RAW Camera to get the most out of the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Samsung has started rolling out this new application for its flagship in the Galaxy Store in South Korea (although it can be downloaded in APK format).

Galaxy Expert RAW APK: https://t.co/RO8DXM0AWXLightroom Profile: https: //t.co/Nxq7ae4NF5Supported in S21U running Android 12 or above.Linear DNG 16bit raw, Lossless JPEG, HDR, ISO, Shutter-Speed, EV , Manual Focus, White Balance, Histogram, UW, Wide, Tele (3x), Tele (10x) lens pic.twitter.com/6VSuDQo9tE – Tron ❂ (@FrontTron) November 24, 2021

The new app allows users to do Full use of the phone’s main, ultra-wide, 3x telephoto and 10x telephoto cameras in Pro mode, giving users access to controls for exposure value, focus, ISO, shutter speed, and white balance.

And the best thing is that these picture controls are available for both photos and videos.

Plus, the new Samsung Expert RAW camera app lets you adjust highlights, shadows, saturation, and hue, just like the original Galaxy S21 Ultra camera app.

Finally, the application gives you access to a histogram, offers HDR support and can save images in lossless JPG formats and 16-bit linear RAW DNG.

For the moment, RAW Expert is only available for the Galaxy S21 Ultra with One UI 4.0 based on Android 12. And it is currently in beta.

According to TizenHelp, the app will also be available for the Galaxy S21 Plus and the Galaxy Tab S5E in the near future.