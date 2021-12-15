Samsung’s entry-level tablet is renewed with a larger, more powerful and more prepared model to handle all kinds of uses regardless of the user. This is the new economic tablet of the Korean company.

Although we may not believe it, tablets still have a market today. Very demanding on the part of children, who usually have their first approach to the digital world through them, and also widely used by older people to watch videos and read the news.

In both cases, the larger screen size is key to succeeding on the mobile. But make no mistake, the rest of the users continue to enjoy a good tablet when it comes to watching Netflix, putting on a YouTube video or playing Clash Royale. Better at 10 inches than 6 “, right?

Well, as Samsung is determined to win the battle in this sector, the Korean company has just announced the Galaxy Tab A8. These are its technical specifications:

Galaxy Tab A8Dimensions and weight246.89 x 161.9 x 6.9 mm | 508 grTFT screen | 10.5 inches | Resolution WUXGA (1920 × 1200 pixels) 2 GHz Octa-Core Processor Operating System Android 11 Cameras Main: 8 megapixel AF | Front: 5 megapixels RAM and storage 3 GB RAM with 32 GB internal storage | 4 GB of RAM with 64/128 GB of internal storage | microSD up to 1 TB Battery7,040 mAh | Fast charging 15W5G connectivity | Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a / b / g / n / ac / ax) | Bluetooth 5 0 | USB Type C 3.2 Gen1 | GPS + GLONASS, Beidou, GalileoSoundStereo speakers | Dolby Atmos

As you can see, we are facing a fairly complete tablet, which can give war in the classic mid-range, without major pretensions.

To highlight we would have the 10.5-inch screen with TFT panel and 1920×1200 px resolution It will not give the best audiovisual experience, but it may be enough to enjoy some videos and games.

As for the processor, this is a mystery, since not even Samsung itself gets us out of doubt, telling us only that it is a 2 GHz Octa-Core, which means it could be any mid-range SoC from 2018 to here.

We do not know if it will be a MediaTek or an Exynos, only that it is 10% more powerful than its predecessor, which does not indicate too much.

The 7,040 mAh battery is accompanied by a 15 W fast charge which, unfortunately, does not come standard since the charger that comes with it is not a fast charge but only 7.75 W.

To highlight that the tablet will come with the very fashionable Dolby Atmos sound standard, which is possible thanks to its various stereo speakers.

The tablet will go on sale at the end of December in Spain and the price has not yet been made public, only that it will depend on the market where it comes out. As soon as we have more information we will update the news.