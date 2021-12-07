12/07/2021 at 12:37 CET

Samsung has merged its mobile phone business with its consumer electronics division in a major restructuring aimed at “strengthening its business competitiveness.” Furthermore, to combine divisions, the tech giant has also replaced all of its CEOs. It is worth mentioning that the mobile division is the one that gives the most benefits to Samsung, so this play is important.

Jong-Hee Han, director of the television division, has been appointed vice president and co-executive director of the recently merged mobile and consumer electronics divisions. However, Han will not leave his duties as head of the television sector, but will coordinate both divisions. Han is inexperienced with mobile devices, but Samsung credits you with playing a key role in the company that achieved the number one position in global TV sales for the past 15 years.

Meanwhile, Samsung President Kyehyun Kyung also has been appointed co-CEO and will now lead its chips and components division. Kyung is an expert in semiconductor design and is used to leading the company’s flash products and technology team. It is expected to “help maintain” Samsung’s leadership in semiconductors and provide innovative ideas to further develop this section.

While mobile devices generated the highest revenue (23.5 billion euros) for Samsung in the third quarter of 2021, its chip business is not far behind. Its semiconductor business posted revenue of € 21.5 billion due to increased demand for RAM and computers during the pandemic.