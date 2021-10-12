Samsung has decided to show the world all the tests its folding devices have to go through before going on the market and has done so by publishing a video in which we appreciate a torture room in which the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 are condemned. Galaxy Z Fold 3.

Flip phones are no longer on display. They have gone from being present in shop windows to being integrated into users’ pockets. Yes, it is true that they are still a product for few.

And, is that, the price tag is prohibitive for many users, but that does not mean that they can already be purchased. The detractors of this type of equipment highlight the lack of resistance of a device that integrates moving parts.

Latest generation folding mobile with an external 6.2 “AMOLED screen and an internal 7.6” AMOLED screen in capacities of 256 GB and 512 GB.

What happens is that before a folding terminal is launched on the market, it has to go through a series of tests in which to check its resistance. Those of Samsung have decided to show all the tests they have to pass.

The video uploaded by the South Korean firm shows the teams in different cameras and tests. The first chamber aims to check the resistance to environmental elements, while the second immerses the devices in a tank of water..

Passing these tests we find a mechanical arm designed to check the tactile response of the screen of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 with the S Pen. The mechanical arm is calibrated and automated to carry out continuous lines.

Another test, in fact, one of great importance is the one that has the hinge as the protagonist. In this test both the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 are continuously folded and unfolded.

Smartphone with a 6.7 “vertical AMOLED folding screen, Snapdragon 888 processor, 8 GB of RAM and capacities of 128 GB or 256 GB.

The tests are repeated for long days to find some type of construction failure and then to confirm the certifications that make up these equipment such as water resistance.

The video is quite illustrative and shows everything that a folding phone has to go through before it goes on the market, but that does not mean that it is indestructible. Accidents happen, so if you have bought one it is best to always treat it with care.