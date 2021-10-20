The South Korean firm Samsung has kept an ace up its sleeve until almost the end of October, this small element has been to bet on customization in its devices.

Samsung had booked an event for this October. The new Galaxy Unpacked has not brought a lot of news, in fact, they have been rather few. The South Korean firm has focused on launching new versions of its equipment.

These new editions have personalization as their main axis. And, is that, now the new devices will offer options to be able to leave the equipment to our liking. What has been presented takes into account both mobile phones and other accessories.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Editon

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is Samsung’s clamshell folding terminal. In the presentation they announced a series of colors with which they would go on the market and, in fact, the reception to the elections was quite positive.

Now Samsung has announced that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 will feature more customization. In fact, the Bespoke edition will allow users to freely configure the color scheme of the top and bottom of the device.

The terminal will not undergo more changes than those, there is no improvement in cameras or performance. The exterior is the only one that will change and that will depend on the good taste of the person who is setting up the device.

Of course, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition starts from the 256 GB version. According to Samsung we will be facing 49 possible color combinations, a more than respectable figure, although they could have already allowed more colors.

Samsung and Maison Kitsuné present editions of the Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Buds2

We anticipated at the beginning that the new editions not only bequeathed to mobile devices. Samsung has also wanted to create a special edition for its Samsung Galaxy Watch4 smartwatch and for its Samsung Galaxy Buds2 headphones.

This edition, unlike that of the mobile device, has a more closed central axis and that the user who wants to buy both the watch and the headphones will have to like. The edition was born from the collaboration with Maison Kitsuné.

Of course, even if you like these devices a lot, they cannot be bought in the Spanish market for now. Those of Samsung have commented that they will not arrive yet, so we will have to be waiting to see if they arrive.