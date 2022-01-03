The Korean brand shines at CES 2022 with the presentation of its new ranges of Neo QLED 8K and Micro LED televisions, with new image and sound technologies, as well as a completely renewed Smart Hub.

Although CES 2022 has not yet opened its doors, we already have the first launches and surprises. Samsung, the Korean giant, begins the year 2022 in style with the renewal of its premium ranges in television: Neo QLED and MicroLED.

The new models of the NEO QLED range for 2022 incorporate succulent innovations in terms of image technology.

Among the most prominent are the new 14-bit HDR panels, compared to 12-bit in current models, which allows to increase the luminance scale from 4,096 to 16,384 levels. A surprising jump that directly affects the number of details in the images.

Another novelty is the Shape Adaptive Light technology, a combination of hardware and Artificial Intelligence that analyzes the shapes and surfaces of the elements of the image to control the opening angle of the light of the Mini LEDs in real time, increasing the levels brightness, improving the level of detail in images.

To improve the depth of the images, the Real Depth Enhancer technology of the new Samsung NEO QLED televisions from 2022 is able to analyze objects on the screen, separate them from the background, to treat them as independent elements, all in real time to create an effect three-dimensional in motion.

Samsung takes smart picture modes to the next level with EyeComfort Mode that adjusts the brightness, contrast and blue light levels of the picture to the environmental circumstances.

And if you are an image purist, you are in luck, with the new app Smart Calibration for iOS and Android anyone can perform a calibration using the smartphone camera. It has two modes, a basic one that automatically calibrates the TV in just 30 seconds, and a professional 10-minute one for a much more precise calibration.

With regard to MicroLED televisions, the Korean firm continues to advance this technology designed to rival that of OLED televisions, subtracting all its benefits: brightness peaks of up to 2,000 nits, without burnt effect, 100% of the DCI-color spaces. P3 and Abobe RGB, 20-bit HDR processor, art mode that converts televisions into frames or Multi View, with viewing up to four different sources on the same screen.

In addition, the range of televisions with MicroLED technology for 2022 adds a new screen size to the current 101 and 110 inches, it is a smaller model of 89 inches much more in line with current housing solutions.

Regarding the software, Samsung makes the biggest update in recent years to its Smart Hub interface, which is completely redesigned for a better user experience, with a new sidebar organized by categories: Media, Gaming and Ambient.

Functions such as “Continue watching”, which groups the pending contents of all our platforms, offering quick access without having to enter the specific applications of each provider, a new intelligent content recommender using AI that analyzes our behaviors and tastes, and a completely renewed Games Hub, are some of its most important novelties.

At the moment we do not have specific information on models, prices or launch dates, this information will be known in the coming weeks.