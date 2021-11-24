In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

There are many Android tablets for sale, although few in the upper-middle range, a sector that for now is practically the exclusive territory of brands such as Samsung.

Little by little the tablet sector is encouraged with clear alternatives to the iPad, both to the basic model and to all the others, and there are two brands that have put very competitive models on sale, such as the Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 and the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE.

This last model, which we have also been able to analyze, It has everything you can ask for from a tablet in terms of power, screen and now also in terms of price, since on the occasion of Black Friday it has dropped to only 489 euros.

With Snapdragon 750G and a 12.4 “screen, this Samsung tablet stands out for including S-Pen, good performance and a low price for its features.

Due to its characteristics, it probably resembles the iPad Air, and it is a model that can work perfectly as a support to watch series and videos but that with a Snapdragon 750G it can also be practically a laptop if you use a keyboard.

In the price, which is now less than 500 euros for the first time, the official Samsung S-Pen is included, something that not all brands do.

It goes without saying that this Samsung tablet has a very tough rival to peel in the Xiaomi Mi Pad 5, which has also been presented just two months ago and has a somewhat lower price, although its benefits are excellent.

We have also been able to put it to the test in its review, which has left us an excellent taste in our mouths, especially since finally several of the key brands are encouraged with tablets that go a little beyond the basics and that even serve, for example, to play.

If you decide to take advantage of Amazon’s offer on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, you should know that shipping is totally free no matter where you live, anywhere in Spain.

