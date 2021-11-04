In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 have the best sound quality and active noise cancellation, they have also improved their autonomy.

They are the newest and most advanced headphones from Samsung and now you can take them at a good price because they have dropped in price on Amazon. They have also done it in MediaMarkt.

It’s the headphones Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, which in addition to being light and having a great battery, offer active noise cancellation so you can focus on a task or listen to music without distraction.

The price at which we find it on Amazon is only 120.99 euros, one of its lowest prices taking into account that its official price is 150 euros.

Samsung totally wireless noise canceling headphones, available in 4 colors and with water resistance and a 5-hour battery life.

Also, on Amazon you can get them in various colors. They are available in black, white, green and purple. Of course, in black they are the cheapest, the rest of the models go up to 123 or 132 euros.

On MediaMarkt they are also available on sale. Although in this case it is a limited offer for the day without VAT that they are celebrating, they can be purchased in all four colors for 123.14 euros.

As we mentioned in the analysis of Galaxy Buds 2, these headphones differ above all for the improvement in sound quality, battery life and noise cancellation.

The battery now has 5 hours of use with noise cancellation activated, up to 7 hours without it. Also, if we add its 472mAh charging box, it adds another 3 extra full charges.

These are top-of-the-line noise-canceling headphones, especially coming from a brand like Samsung and that in addition to being compatible with their mobiles, lor they are with any Android device and even with iPhone.

If you are looking for headphones of this type that stay well attached to your ear, so that they do not move and even so that you can play sports with them, the Galaxy Buds 2 are a good option and with colors for all tastes.

If you buy them on Amazon you will have free shipping, but only if you are an Amazon Prime user will you get them with free and fast shipping. Sign up for free and try it for 30 days without obligation.

