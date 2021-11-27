One more star for the event than Matchroom promotes in the Bilbao Arena de Miribilla next December 3. Lejarraga vs Flatley to 12 rounds for the European super welterweight title in the stellar; Biacho vs Rivero, two boxers without defeats, for the Spanish super middleweight championship at 10 rounds in the semi-fund; the Jonathan Alonso vs El Marcuichi to 8 rounds in the super lightweight, a clash that could top any bill for the endorsement; the undefeated middleweights Jon Jhader and Warburton to 6 rounds as an interesting preliminary clash.

Now a more than attractive Samuel Carmona against the Jalisco Luis Fernando Villa Padilla. The Mexican is coming off a loss, but by split decision in 12-round combat with the national belt at stake. A flyweight who comes out into the ring with the tricolor in his pants will struggle until he cannot hold the gloves. It is part of their boxing culture. Villa Padilla He has 17 fights as a professional, with only two defeats, both with belts at stake. Experience in paid boxing will be on your side since almost half of his crosses have been agreed to 8, 10 or twelve rounds, including the one that corresponded to a WBC intermediate title. Villa Padilla will be a careful opponent for a budding star.

The Canary Samuel CarmonaAt 25, he is ranked among the top 10 in the IBF and WBA world rankings. He’s done it with just five professional bouts since his debut in 2019. That’s five victories with three KOs, a massive knockout percentage for a flyweight. Even so, the reason why two large organizations place Carmona as eligible for the dispute of a world winding is his extraordinary amateur career. More than forty international level bouts, several in the World Series, with thirty victories, some of them against the champion of the Commonwealth and gold at the Tokyo Olympiad, Galal Yafai. He, both a stylist and a hard hitter from Gran Canaria, also treasures the WBA International wound.

Have a fighter who can go from Bilbao Sand to any big stage Las Vegas or London to fight for a World Cup reaffirms the commitment of Matchroom by Bilbao. The one in Miribilla is a great event with an international dimension and global repercussion that will have one more ingredient, a unique ingredient, Bilba’s boxing environment. Tickets can be purchased now through Kutxabank.

