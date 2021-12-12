12/11/2021 at 18:20 CET

.

Samuel Eto’o, former player of the Barcelona and former international Cameroonian retired from the professional world in 2019, was today chosen as president of the Cameroonian Football Federation (FECAFOOT), confirmed the athlete himself on his social networks.

“I will remember today as one of the proudest moments of my life. I am deeply grateful to have been elected as the new president of FECAFOOT“Eto’o said through Twitter a few minutes after learning of his victory in the elections held this Saturday in the Cameroonian capital, Yaoundé.

According to local media, the one who is the player with the most titles behind him on the African continent won the victory with 43 votes compared to 31 for his main rival and outgoing president, Seidou Mbombo Njoya – whom Eto’o supported in the last elections – and two abstentions.

In videos shared through social networks, you can see the victor bursting into shouts of joy at the announcement of the results. Eto’o made his candidacy public last September, confirming rumors that had already been echoed by local media recently. As he said then through a statement, Njoya’s project “seemed promising for the future of our football” but had not met “expectations.”

Likewise, the ex-barcelonista promised to present his candidacy for assign the monthly economic allocation that will correspond to him as president of the Federation to promote amateur football projects, something about which he has not made any comment yet.

Eto’o now faces his first major challenge as FECAFOOT president: qualifying for the next Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) -which will be played in January 2022 in Cameroon after several delays due to weather and covid-19- of the “Indomitable Lions”, as the Cameroonian team is popularly known.

In this sense, the former player assured in September that the tournament “It will be an opportunity to show the world the incredible talent pool that has always been” his country. On the other hand, according to local media, Eto’o will have to manage the economic difficulties that the Federation is going through. The new president of FECAFOOT was elected African footballer of the year in 2003, 2004, 2005 and 2010, and between 1997 and 2014 he played 118 matches for the national team in which he scored 56 goals.

In his career, which spans more than two decades, the striker defended the shirts of Spanish teams such as Real Madrid, the Leganes, the Majorca or the Barcelona -where he lived his golden age-, as well as that of other European teams such as the Inter de Milan or the Chelsea, but playing with the “Indomitable Lions” was always his greatest “honor”.

“I have served my team my entire career and when we went there I had all the difficulties in the world. The club mates did not believe it. But with all these difficulties, for me it was always an honor and a pride to represent 26 million people every time I received a call, “he said last year in a round table of the virtual forum World Football Summit (WFS).

After a three-year stint in Turkey, where he played with Antalyaspor and with him Konyaspor, Eto’o signed in 2018 with him Qatar SC, before finally announcing its withdrawal in September 2019.