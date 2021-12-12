

After supporting the previous president in two processes, Samuel Eto’o was elected as president of the Cameroonian Football Federation.

Photo: DANIEL BELOUMOU OLOMO / . / .

Samuel Eto’o, former Barcelona player and former Cameroonian international retired from the professional world in 2019, was today elected as president of the Cameroonian Football Federation (FECAFOOT), the athlete himself confirmed on his social networks.

“I will remember today as one of the proudest moments of my life. I am deeply grateful for having been elected as the new president of FECAFOOT, “said Eto’o via Twitter a few minutes after learning of his victory in the elections held this Saturday in the Cameroonian capital, Yaoundé.

I’ll be remembering today as one of the proudest moments of my life. I’m deeply grateful for to be elected as the new president of @FecafootOfficie. Every vote represents the energy and ambition of our football family to take our beloved sport to a level we’ve never seen before. pic.twitter.com/2z8fjLBMLA – Samuel Eto’o (@SamuelEtoo) December 11, 2021

According to local media, the one who is the player with the most titles behind him on the African continent, won the victory with 43 votes compared to 31 for his main rival and outgoing president, Seidou Mbombo Njoya – whom Eto’o supported in the last elections – and two abstentions.

In videos shared through social networks, the winner can be seen bursting into shouts of joy at the announcement of the results.

Eto’o made his candidacy public last September, confirming the rumors that had already been echoed by the local media recently.

As he said then through a statement, Njoya’s project “seemed promising for the future of our football” but had not met “expectations.”

Likewise, the ex-barcelonista promised to present his candidacy for assign the monthly economic allowance that will correspond to you as president of the Federation to promote amateur football projects, something on which he has not made any comment yet.

Eto’o now faces his first great challenge as president of FECAFOOT: achieve qualification for the next Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) -which will be played in January 2022 in Cameroon after several delays due to meteorological reasons and the covid-19- of the “Indomitable Lions”, as the Cameroonian team is popularly known.

In this sense, the former player said in September that the tournament “will be an opportunity to show the world the incredible reserve of talent that has always been” his country.

On the other hand, according to local media, Eto’o will have to manage the economic difficulties that the Federation is going through.

The new president of FECAFOOT He was voted African Footballer of the Year in 2003, 2004, 2005 and 2010, and he played, between 1997 and 2014, 118 games with the national team in which he scored 56 goals.

In his career, which spans more than two decades, the striker defended the shirts of Spanish teams such as Real Madrid, Leganés, Mallorca or Barcelona -where he lived his golden age-, as well as that of other European teams such as Inter Milan or Chelsea, but playing with the “Indomitable Lions” was always his greatest “honor”.

“I have served my team throughout my career and when we went there I had all the difficulties in the world. The club mates did not believe it. But with all these difficulties, for me it was always an honor and a pride to represent 26 million people every time I received a call, “he said last year at a round table at the virtual forum World Football Summit (WFS).

After a three-year stint in Turkey, where he played for Antalyaspor and Konyaspor, Eto’o signed in 2018 with Qatar SC, before announcing his retirement, finally, in September 2019.

