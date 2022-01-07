01/07/2022 at 21:53 CET

FC Barcelona has already solved one of its big problems for the winter market. The departure of Coutinho to Aston Villa frees space in the culé squad, but it will not be the only exit that the Catalans need to balance accounts and make room for the signings that they intend to make.

Exit revolution that, with the departure of the Brazilian, could unravel in a cascade. The central defender Samuel Umtitipa seems to have completely changed his mind to accept his departure and greatly benefit the team chaired by Joan Laporta.

According to forecasts, Turkey, England and France are the destinations that the French central is most likely to finish before February 3. Fenerbahçe is the best valued option if he leaves the Camp Nou. The Turks could bid for the center-back if he sells his Hungarian defender Attila Szalai in the winter market, something that seems quite feasible.

Newcastle, another option

LNewcastle’s option now also appears in the equation. For the footballer himself, this could also be an escape route to his lack of prominence in the team now trained by Xavi Hernández and, previously, by Ronald Koeman.

Another option would be to return to your native country. However, the player would have made one thing clear: to leave he will only accept a loan until the end of the season, with the consequent return of the crack to Barcelona next July, since his contract does not expire until June 2023.